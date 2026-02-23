AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited (“AMNI”) notes recent media reports concerning court rulings involving Cenroc FPSO Solutions Limited and CCM.

AMNI considers it important to clarify that both matters arise from substantially similar commercial disputes relating to contractual claims.

The companies referenced in these proceedings are affiliated entities with overlapping directorship and management structures.

The disputes concern documentation and substantiation of certain contractual claims which AMNI has formally challenged in accordance with the agreements executed between the parties.

Both matters are subject to appellate processes, including applications for stay of execution and related relief. AMNI is pursuing all available legal remedies through the appropriate judicial channels.

The Company wishes to emphasise that these proceedings do not relate to insolvency or inability to meet obligations. AMNI continues to operate in the ordinary course of business and remains fully committed to its regulatory, contractual, and operational responsibilities.

AMNI will continue to respect the judicial process and will provide updates through official channels as appropriate.