An international tribunal has dismissed a $6.2 million national e-Procurement project claim by European Dynamics UK Ltd against Nigeria.

The ruling was disclosed in a press release by Kamarudeen Ogundele, SA to the President (Communication and Publicity), Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, on February 22, 2026, tagged “Nigeria wins against European tech giant in $6.2m arbitration.”

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, formally presented the tribunal’s award to the AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), at the Justice Ministry.

The AGF described the complex international arbitration as another legal victory for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, achieved through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

What They Are Saying

Ogundele disclosed that European Dynamics UK Ltd, an international technology contractor, had previously entered into a dispute with the Bureau over a national e-Procurement project.

He revealed that Nigeria’s legal team was led by Johnson & Wilner LLP, a Nigerian business and technology law firm, with Basil Udotai, Esq., Founding Partner, leading the arbitration alongside the firm’s partners and associates.

According to the official, “the tribunal dismissed the contractor’s claims in their entirety, relieving Nigeria of potential financial exposure estimated at over $6.2 million (approximately N9.3 billion) in claimed payments and damages.”

The Sole Arbitrator, Mrs. ‘Funmi Roberts, while dismissing all claims by European Dynamics UK Ltd in their entirety, was quoted as ruling that “the contractual framework was distorted.”

Adedokun described the outcome as an important signal for public sector technology contracting.

“This particular vendor has taken various African countries to court and won every single case. Nigeria is the first to defeat them. We stood our ground against one of the best legal teams in the world because we believed in the expertise of our own Nigerian legal professionals,” he stated.

The DG appreciated the AGF for approving the proceedings on the government’s side, adding that without such support, Nigeria would have lost billions of naira that can now be spent on critical national development.

The AGF held that this legal win sends a clear message to the international community that Nigeria has reset and that it is no longer business as usual.

“By standing up to European Dynamics, we have instilled courage in other African nations to protect their own resources,” he said.

The minister commended the President for sustained support for institutional strengthening within the justice sector.

The Justice Ministry highlighted that the ruling underscores the importance of rigorous User Acceptance Testing, clear milestone definitions, and expert-driven software delivery standards in government technology projects.

Backstory

According to the Justice Ministry, the DG of the BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, inherited a stalled technology project along with ongoing arbitration proceedings.

European Dynamics UK Ltd had allegedly claimed approximately $2.4 million for alleged milestone completions, $3 million in general damages, and an additional $800,000 in settlement claims.

There had been discussions about an out-of-court settlement. However, the Bureau, under Adedokun, suggested continuing with the arbitral process, maintaining that payments must be tied strictly to demonstrable value delivered.

“The underlying contract concerned the design, development/customisation, supply, installation, and maintenance of a national electronic Government Procurement (eGP) system financed with support from the World Bank.

“The project aimed to strengthen transparency, accountability, and efficiency across federal public procurement processes,” the Justice Ministry had stated.

Central to the dispute was the User Acceptance Test (UAT), which was carried out by the BPP and identified significant functional deficiencies, including critical omissions and errors affecting system performance.

The Bureau argued that “unlike conventional supply contracts where delivery may occur upon physical handover, software customisation projects are performance-validated.”

According to the Justice Ministry, “The tribunal accepted Nigeria’s position that these deficiencies fell within the vendor’s responsibility to remedy at no additional cost.

“It further held that the contractor, as the technical expert, bore the obligation to ensure that the delivered system complied with contractual requirements, irrespective of earlier technical documents that might have been approved by the BPP”.

The tribunal also found no evidence that the Bureau consented to the merger of multi-phase modules into a single phase.

What you should know

The development adds to a list of international legal wins in Nigeria’s favor.

Nairametrics previously reported that a court in London had quashed the $11 billion award against Nigeria in the widely discussed P&ID case, which concerned a purported gas processing plant agreement with the Nigerian government in 2010.

In 2025, the AGF announced that it had subsequently recovered a $200 million bond paid in arbitration prior to its victorious case against Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).