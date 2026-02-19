Nigeria-based cloud infrastructure firm GigaLayer has acquired Registeram, a domain registration and web hosting company that has been operating in the country since 2008.

This was disclosed in a statement released by GigaLayer on Wednesday in Lagos.

While financial details of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition gives GigaLayer full operational control of Registeram’s assets and customer portfolio.

The transaction marks the latest consolidation in Nigeria’s fragmented hosting and domain services segment, as GigaLayer deepens its footprint in the local digital infrastructure market.

What they are saying

Commenting on the deal, Founder and CEO of GigaLayer, Ahmad Mukoshy, said the acquisition is less about increasing headcount and more about infrastructure resilience.

“This acquisition reinforces our commitment to building resilient, locally operated cloud and domain infrastructure for African businesses. We are not just acquiring customers; we are strengthening Africa’s digital backbone,” Mukoshy stated.

The Registeram deal adds to a growing list of acquisitions by GigaLayer in recent years. The company has previously integrated brands including Trudigits, Hub8, SMEinaBox, and LagosHost.

According to the company, the acquisition positions GigaLayer as a consolidator in a market historically dominated by small and mid sized operators offering domain registration and shared hosting services.

More insights

GigaLayer operates infrastructure across two data centres in Lagos, offering bare metal and cloud compute services designed for enterprise workloads.

By expanding its locally hosted capabilities, the company is positioning itself as an alternative to offshore cloud providers, particularly for firms seeking lower latency and Naira-denominated pricing.

With the deal, the founders of Registeram are expected to exit to pursue other ventures, while GigaLayer takes full operational control of the assets and client portfolio.

GigaLayer said existing Registeram customers will be migrated to its enterprise grade infrastructure platform, with no immediate service disruptions expected.

The integration plan includes infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving redundancy and performance, enhanced security standards, and access to a broader suite of cloud compute and high availability hosting products.

Customers will also gain access to GigaLayer’s support structure, as well as additional cloud-based services beyond traditional domain and shared hosting packages.

What you should know

This acquisition signals a maturing market where local players are scaling up to compete with global giants by offering localized support, Naira-based pricing stability, and low-latency infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in a similar development, South Africa-based digital infrastructure company, Host Africa, last year completed the acquisition of Nigeria’s GO54, formerly known as WhoGoHost.

GO54 is one of Nigeria’s most prominent web hosting companies with a domain market share of over 20%.

The acquisition marked a significant milestone in HOSTAFRICA’s strategic expansion across the continent.

Earlier in 2021, Host Africa entered the Nigerian market by acquiring DomainKing, one of the largest Nigerian shared web hosting companies.