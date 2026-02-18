Nigeria’s mutual fund industry closed 2025 with total net assets value rising to N7.67 trillion, reflecting sustained investor participation and strong returns across fixed income and hybrid portfolios.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data as of 24th December computated by Nairametrics Research, shows that 62 mutual fund managers collectively serve over 1.1 million unitholders across 195 fund offerings, with an average Year-to-Date (YTD) yield of 21.84%.

This analysis reviewed a combined Net Asset Value (NV), combined unitholders and average YTD yield across all mutual funds’ segments traded in the market.

While yield measures performance, total Net Asset Value (NAV) highlights scale, investor trust, and market dominance, a key indicator of long-term industry leadership.

What the data is saying

Total NAV across Nigeria’s mutual fund industry reached N7.67 trillion in 2025, underscoring significant asset growth during the year.

The data shows clear concentration at the top, with a handful of managers controlling a substantial share of industry assets.

A total of 62 managers collectively oversee N7.67 trillion in assets.

The industry serves more than 1.1 million unitholders across 195 funds.

Average YTD yield stands at 21.84%, reflecting favorable market conditions.

The 10 largest managers account for approximately 89.08% of the total NAV.

This combination of asset growth and investor participation signals deepening confidence in professionally managed investment vehicles.

Leading mutual fund managers by total net asset value