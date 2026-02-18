Nigeria’s leading payment and switching company, eTranzact, on Tuesday reiterated its readiness to facilitate same-day onboarding and seamless e-invoice uploads as the Nigeria Revenue Service prepares to deploy the system in phases to strengthen tax administration and support the country’s expanding digital economy.

An e-invoice is a digital representation of a transaction between a supplier and a buyer.

It contains essential transaction details such as supplier and buyer information, item descriptions, quantities, prices, tax amounts and total value.

At the NRS e-Invoicing Compliance Workshop and Stakeholders’ Engagement organised by eTranzact, the company’s Executive Director, Abubakar Achimugu, emphasised the need for taxpayers to leverage digital solutions that simplify compliance.

“We at eTranzact have collaborated with the NRA for many years,” Achimugu said.

“We are one of the major platforms handling revenue collection in the country, particularly VAT collections, which have been seamless, secure and efficient.

“With e-invoicing, we are transitioning from manual processes to full digitalisation. Our platform is user-friendly, regardless of literacy level. It will also help protect taxpayers from multiple taxation, as users receive real-time notifications showing exactly what has been paid for, with proper documentation of each transaction.

“At eTranzact, we have multiple application channels built into both the middleware and the front-end systems to support this initiative. We offer round-the-clock service and same-day onboarding to facilitate effortless upload of e-invoices to the NRS portal,” he added.

The NRS has set a phased go-live timeline for the implementation of e-invoicing across various tax categories to accommodate operational and transitional considerations.

Addressing concerns about infrastructural challenges, the Project Manager for e-invoicing at the NRS, Mohammed Bawa, explained that the rollout has been structured in phases to ensure smoother implementation.

“From the onset of the project, we anticipated certain challenges. That is why the implementation is divided into three phases — large taxpayers, medium taxpayers and emerging taxpayers.

“We have a three-year implementation plan. Over the past year, we have focused primarily on large taxpayers, organising several engagement sessions to ease adoption because we understand that the transition is not simple.

“Our priority is to support taxpayers in complying easily. That is why we have accredited several service providers who will assist taxpayers whenever they encounter challenges.

“We encourage taxpayers to leverage accredited service providers, such as eTranzact, because they have undergone a thorough accreditation process, demonstrated their solutions to us, and received our endorsement.

“They are best positioned to support implementation, and that is how adoption can be made seamless and easier for taxpayers,” Bawa said.

He added that the NRS would continue its nationwide sensitisation campaign to educate Nigerians on the project and its broader benefits to the economy.