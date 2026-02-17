Concert for Change has disbursed N55 millionto five charities supporting orphans and children with disabilities—each receiving N11 million—representing a 49.66% yearonyear increase from the previous N36.75 million raised through the Green Worship 8 Benefit Concert.

Concert for Change, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting orphans and children living with disabilities, has announced the disbursement of N55 million to five beneficiary organisations across Nigeria following the Green Worship 8 Benefit Concert.

The five charities receiving funding are as follows: Comrade David Ofoeyeno School for Special Children, Warri ; Marvelous Foundation Orphans Care Centre, Minna; Super Parent Foundation, Lagos; Hope Orphanage, Akure and Learning Disabilities Society of Nigeria, Uyo.

Each organisation will receive N11 million, providing essential support for infrastructure, specialised equipment, therapy services, educational resources, and other tangible interventions directly benefiting vulnerable children in their care.

This year’s total disbursement of N55 million represents a 49.66% increase from last year’s N36.75 million, marking nearly a 50% growth year-on-year.

The N18.25 million increase highlights the growing generosity of donors and the expanding influence of the initiative. Speaking on the milestone, Wale Adenuga, Managing Trustee of Concert for Change, said: “Every year, we are reminded that compassion is still alive.

This increase is not just a financial milestone — it is proof that individuals are willing to give sacrificially to support children who might otherwise be forgotten. Our commitment remains clear: transparency, measurable impact, and meaningful partnership with credible charities.”

The funds were raised through the Green Worship 8 Benefit Concert, an annual initiative that mobilises individuals, partners, and communities to raise awareness and sustainable funding for frontline charities.

Since its inception — formerly known as Worship for Change; Concert for Change has raised over N200 million, supporting 49 charities and positively impacting thousands of vulnerable children across Nigeria.

With strengthened accountability structures and milestone-based disbursement processes, the organisation continues to prioritise responsible stewardship while expanding its reach. Concert for Change remains committed to easing the burden of charitable organisations and creating lasting impact — one child at a time.

About Concert for Change Concert for Change (formerly Worship for Change) is a Nigerian non-profit enterprise focused on raising awareness and funding for charities that care for orphans and children with disabilities.

Through benefit concerts, strategic partnerships, and donor engagement initiatives, the organisation supports credible charities across Nigeria with transparent, impact-driven funding.