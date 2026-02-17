Shares of Aradel Holdings Plc have surged past the N1,000 mark for the first time ever, closing at N1,096.70 per unit on 16th February 2026.

The rally reflects strong buying pressure, triggering NGX’s 10% daily trading limit and lifting the stock’s month-to-date gain in February to 40.6%.

Year-to-date, Aradel shares have delivered a 63.7% return, with over 101 million shares traded so far on the Nigerian Exchange.

The rally follows a 12-month target of N1,040 set by analysts at Rencap in October 2025, a milestone the stock has now exceeded since being listed at N702.69 per share in October 2024.

What the data is saying

According to daily trading data, Aradel featured on the advancers’ table on 16 February 2026, joining more than six other companies that hit NGX’s daily 10% gain limit.

February 2026 is shaping up to be the company’s best month yet, with shares up 40.57%, following a 16.45% gain in January as positive market sentiment spread across oil and gas counters, with Seplat rising over 44% year-to-date.

Since listing on the Nigerian Exchange in October 2024 at N702.69 per unit, Aradel shares mostly traded below the listing price, registering a rise that peaked at N782 only in October 2025.

The stock then slipped to N670 per share in December 2025, a decline that likely drew interest from dip-buying investors.

Year-to-date, the shares are up 63.69%, with the first quarter of 2026 shaping up to be the company’s strongest yet, as the market likely responds to its solid financial performance.

For FY2025, the company reported a pre-tax profit of N463.71 billion, a 46.5% increase from N316.77 billion in 2024, driven by strong revenue growth.

The company’s strong profitability was driven by revenue growth from its diversified operations. Crude oil revenue rose 18% to N440.1 billion on higher production and sales of 4.1 million barrels, accounting for 63% of total revenue.

Refined products revenue also grew 18% to N210.8 billion, supported by a 26% increase in sales volume, while gas revenue surged 65% to N46.4 billion, contributing 7% of total revenue.

Get up to speed

On October 14, 2024, Aradel listed its 4,344,844,360 ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited by introduction at a share price of N702.69.

On listing day, shares closed at N772.90, pushing the market capitalization from N3.06 trillion to N3.4 trillion.

Before joining the Nigerian Exchange, Aradel Holdings traded on the NASD OTC market in early 2024, initially priced at N1,089 per share.

By September 4, 2024, investor demand had driven the price to N9,867.38.

In a strategic move on September 30, 2024, the company implemented a share re-denomination, reducing the nominal value to N0.50 and splitting each share into 20. After the split, the stock price was recalibrated to N469.95 per share.

Despite the re-denomination, the stock continued to gain, closing at N641.06 by October 9, 2024, a 36% increase in just a few days, setting the stage for its successful debut on the Nigerian Exchange.

Until October 2025, however, shares mostly traded below the introduction price.

What to know

Renaissance Capital Africa issued a “Buy” recommendation on Aradel Holdings Plc, forecasting a 62.6% upside from N640.20 to a target price of N1,040.

CEO Mr. Adegbite Falade said Aradel delivered a strong 2025 performance, with a resilient energy portfolio and a 40% stake acquisition in ND Western, boosting long-term value.

Total assets surged to N10.42 trillion in 2025, up from N1.75 trillion in 2024, reflecting growth from core operations and strategic acquisitions.

The company completed two major transactions: a 33.3% stake in Renaissance Africa Energy Company, strengthening its upstream position.

An additional 40% equity interest in ND Western Limited increased its effective stake to 81.67%, further consolidating its position in the sector.

The company currently has a market capitalization of N4.76 trillion on the Nigerian Exchange.