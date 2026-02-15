Total capital importation into Nigeria surged to $6.01 billion in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 380.16% increase compared to $1.25 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

This is according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure also reflects a 17.46% rise from $5.12 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2025, indicating sustained investor interest in the Nigerian economy during the period.

Portfolio investment accounted for the bulk of inflows at $4.85 billion, representing 80.70% of total capital importation. Other investments contributed $864.57 million or 14.37%, while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) recorded the lowest inflow at $296.25 million, representing 4.93%.

What the data is saying

Sectoral analysis shows that the banking industry received the largest share of capital inflows, attracting $3.14 billion or 52.25% of total importation during the quarter.

The financing sector followed with $1.86 billion, representing 30.85%, while the production and manufacturing sector recorded $261.35 million, accounting for 4.35% of total inflows.

The dominance of the banking sector highlights continued foreign investor interest in Nigeria’s financial system, particularly in portfolio-driven transactions.

The NBS data also shows that capital inflows during the period originated largely from the United Kingdom, which contributed $2.94 billion or 48.80% of total capital imported.

The United States followed with $950.47 million (15.80%), while South Africa accounted for $773.95 million or 12.87%.

These three countries collectively accounted for the majority of foreign capital entering Nigeria in the third quarter of 2025.

Among financial institutions, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited received the highest capital inflow at $2.12 billion, representing 35.17% of the total.

It was followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc with $1.79 billion (29.75%), and Citibank Nigeria Limited with $561.40 million (9.33%).

Backstory

For Q1 2025, Nairametrics reported that Capital inflows into Nigeria surged to $5.6 billion, representing a 67.12% increase compared to $3.4 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the second quarter, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at US$5.12 billion, higher than US$2.6 billion recorded in Q2 2024, indicating an increase of 96.60%.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importation decreased by 9.24% from US$5.6 billionin Q1 2025.

The Q2 data shows that Portfolio Investment ranked top with US$4.2 billion, accounting for 82.02%, followed by Other Investment with US$777.80 million, accounting for 15.19%.

Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with US$142.67 million (2.79%) of total capital importation in Q2 2025.

“The Banking sector recorded the highest inflow with US$3,407.97 million, representing 66.56% of total capital imported in Q2 2025, followed by the Financing sector, valued at US$873.32 million (17.06%), and Electrical sector with US$456.37 million (8.91%),” the NBS stated in the Q2 report.

What you should know

While the total capital importation for the first three quarters of the year stood at N17.73 billion based on the NBS data, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, disclosed last week that Nigeria recorded $21 billion in capital importation in the first 10 months of 2025.

The Minister stated this during her defence of the ministry’s 2026 budget proposal before the Joint House of Representatives Committee on Commerce in Abuja.

The development, she said, signals a strong rebound in investor confidence, as the minister also sought an upward review of the ministry’s proposed N2.72 billion capital budget for 2026.