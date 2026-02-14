As the cost of studying abroad continues to rise globally, an increasing number of Nigerian students are looking to Europe for affordable higher education.
Several European nations offer opportunities that make this dream a reality without incurring significant debt, unlike some countries with high tuition fees.
While public university education is generally free for European students, there are universities that also extend this opportunity to international students, who usually pay only modest semester or administrative fees.
Some universities also require proof of funds for living expenses during visa applications, but overall, the financial barrier remains significantly lower than in traditional high-tuition destinations, keeping education far more affordable than traditional tuition-based programs.
In this article, we will explore the English-taught universities in Europe for international students with zero tuition fees, admission requirements from €1000 and below, and the cost of living.
Here are 12 universities that stand out for combining high-quality education with low or no tuition
Charles University is located in the Czech Republic. It is a major research institution known for medicine, natural sciences, humanities, and social sciences.
The university offers a wide range of programmes in both Czech and foreign languages. Degrees taught in Czech are tuition-free for all students regardless of nationality, provided they complete their studies within the standard time frame. For international students who do not speak Czech, the university offers numerous English-taught programmes across medicine, sciences, humanities, social sciences, and business disciplines.
English-taught degrees are fee-paying.
According to the university’s official study information, tuition varies by faculty and programme, typically ranging from about €1,000 to €24,330 per year, with many programmes clustering around a median of roughly €6,000 annually.
These fees apply to full degree programmes delivered in English or other foreign languages.
Students who choose Czech-taught programmes pay no tuition fees, but fees may apply if the standard study period is exceeded. In both cases, students should budget for living costs and administrative expenses.
Leave a Reply