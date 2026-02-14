As the cost of studying abroad continues to rise globally, an increasing number of Nigerian students are looking to Europe for affordable higher education.

Several European nations offer opportunities that make this dream a reality without incurring significant debt, unlike some countries with high tuition fees.

While public university education is generally free for European students, there are universities that also extend this opportunity to international students, who usually pay only modest semester or administrative fees.

Some universities also require proof of funds for living expenses during visa applications, but overall, the financial barrier remains significantly lower than in traditional high-tuition destinations, keeping education far more affordable than traditional tuition-based programs.

In this article, we will explore the English-taught universities in Europe for international students with zero tuition fees, admission requirements from €1000 and below, and the cost of living.

Here are 12 universities that stand out for combining high-quality education with low or no tuition