Solana exchange-traded funds are pulling in money despite a brutal month for the token. Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, by contrast, are bleeding capital.

Data from SoSoValue shows U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs lost over $300 million combined on February 12, 2026.

Solana ETFs posted modest inflows the same day. It’s an unusual shift—institutional money rotating into Solana even as the broader crypto market slides and SOL itself has dropped 45% over the past month.

What the data is saying

Bitcoin and Ethereum funds lost over half a billion dollars in two days. Institutional investors pulled back hard from the two largest cryptocurrencies. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs shed $410.37 million on February 12, following $276 million in outflows the day before. Ethereum ETFs lost $113.10 million on 12th February alone.

Solana ETFs absorbed $2.70 million in net inflows on February 12, extending a week-long streak that brought total inflows to $11.60 million

The $8.43 million recorded on February 10 marked Solana’s largest single-day haul in 28 days, according to SoSoValue data.

Bitwise’s BSOL led the charge with $2.05 million in inflows on February 12.

U.S. spot Solana ETFs now hold $656.29 million in total assets under management.

The flow pattern suggests investors are repositioning selectively, not abandoning digital assets outright.

Sharp price decline sets the stage for contrarian flows

The inflows come at a rough time for Solana’s price. SOL closed at $78.33 on February 12, down 45% over 30 days from $141.82 on January 13.

The token shed 2.7% in 24 hours as of Wednesday’s close, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Over the past week, Solana traded between $76 and $89, with sellers in control throughout the range.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have swung between inflows and outflows since early 2026, reflecting broader uncertainty in digital asset markets.

The price decline has wiped out roughly 45% of SOL’s value in a single month.

The sustained selling pressure makes the ETF inflows worth noting. Institutional buyers typically avoid assets in freefall.

What this means

The flow divergence suggests capital rotation within crypto markets, not a wholesale exit. Institutional money is moving between tokens instead of fleeing to cash or traditional assets.

Solana’s inflows during a 45% price decline shows that some investors are treating the drop as a buying opportunity.

Bitcoin and Ethereum’s prolonged outflows reflect caution around positioning and risk management amid persistent volatility.

Solana ETFs now account for approximately 1.55% of SOL’s $45.2 billion market capitalization, according to coinmarketcap data.

The pattern shows selective appetite for crypto exposure. But broader sentiment remains fragile.

What you should know

Solana spot ETFs represent a relatively new addition to the U.S. digital asset investment landscape.

Historical cumulative total net inflows stood at $873.61 million as of February 12, according to SoSoValue tracking

According to Solana Floor ETF Tracker, Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF (QSOL) was the only SOL fund to record inflows on February 11, pulling in $478,900.

The strongest single session came on January 15, when Solana ETFs attracted $8.95 million.

Solana’s market capitalization sits near $45.59 billion with approximately 567.83 million SOL in circulating supply, according to CoinMarketCap.

The ETF flows remain modest compared to the billions that moved through Bitcoin and Ethereum funds during their early months.