Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group, has described President Bola Tinubu’s investment-friendly reforms as a major boost for investor confidence and a repositioning Nigeria’s economy.

Ekeh, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said the President demonstrated boldness by implementing reforms immediately upon assuming office, warning that any delay could have further contracted the economy and eroded investor trust.

He pointed to endorsements by the World Bank and remarks from WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as validation that Tinubu’s reforms are progressive and credible.

Ekeh said.

“Sentiments aside, President Tinubu is a well-exposed visionary. He is investment-friendly, courageous, and a team player. This reflects in the bold decisions he has taken, which have attracted global recognition,” Ekeh said.

The Zinox Group boss noted that major multinationals in Africa’s ICT ecosystem are expanding investments in Nigeria and partnering more with local players, contributing to the sector’s growing role in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

Ekeh also recalled Tinubu’s support for the launch of Zinox digital products in 2001 when he was governor of Lagos State, highlighting the president’s forward-looking vision for a digitally driven economy.

In 2023, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heir Holdings and prominent billionaire investor, described President Tinubu as a business-friendly leader during an interview on Channels TV in New York.

Elumelu highlighted Tinubu’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses, noting that his policies are likely to attract significant global private capital seeking suitable investment destinations.

President Tinubu also lauded the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), market operators, listed companies, and investors for pushing Nigeria’s equities market past the N100 trillion market capitalization milestone.

In a statement at the close of business on January 8, 2025, he said the milestone reflects growing trust in Nigeria’s reform agenda and encouraged citizens to participate more actively in the capital market to sustain wealth creation and economic growth.

Reflecting on his own journey, Ekeh shared that he returned from the United Kingdom after leaving his postgraduate programme to pursue opportunities in Nigeria. He described his mission as promoting “digital democracy” in a country that was largely analogue at the time.

Through initiatives such as Computerise Nigeria, Zinox has provided computers and digital training to homes, schools, and government agencies, improving productivity and supporting e-governance efforts. The company has since expanded into oil and gas, finance, and public sector solutions.

Advising young entrepreneurs, Ekeh emphasized that entrepreneurship is challenging anywhere in the world, but patience, perseverance, and commitment can help them succeed. He also confirmed that despite opportunities, he has avoided politics, choosing instead to support progressive, idea-driven leaders.

Ekeh is recognized for several firsts in Nigeria’s ICT sector, including the establishment of Zinox Technologies Limited, which produced Nigeria’s first internationally certified branded computers in 2001.