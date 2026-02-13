Nigeria’s crude oil and gas export earnings have declined by about 44% on average in the 2015–2024 period compared to 2008–2014, marking a structural shift in the country’s oil performance.

This is based on a review of crude oil and gas export figures provided, alongside referenced U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) production data.

While global oil price shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to volatility, the deeper trend reflects a sustained decline in production volumes over the past decade.

The data shows that Nigeria’s export profile changed significantly after 2014, resetting to a lower range that has persisted despite periodic recoveries.

An examination of export values, production levels, and more recent hydrocarbon trends highlights how the country moved from a high-output era to a more fragile oil-dependent reality.

What the data is saying

Nigeria reached a peak crude oil and gas export value of $93.89 billion in 2011, the highest in the dataset.

Between 2008 and 2014, the country recorded an average annual export value of about $81,001.18 million ($81billion), reflecting the strength of the early 2010s oil cycle.

However, from 2015 to 2024, the average annual export value fell to approximately $45,252.64 million ($45 billion), representing a 44% decline compared to the earlier period.

2014 export value stood at $76.51 billion before dropping to $32.03 billion in 2016, a decline of about 58.14% in two years.

From the 2011 peak of $93.89 billion to the 2020 rough of $31.40 billion, export value fell roughly 66.56%.

Crude production declined from about 2.19 million barrels per day in 2013 to 1.92 million barrels per day in 2015.

Output dropped further to about 1.3 million barrels per day in 2022 before recovering modestly to around 1.5 million barrels per day in 2024.

The figures indicate that beyond price volatility, Nigeria experienced a significant and prolonged loss of production capacity.

Backstory

Between 2008 and 2014, Nigeria remained largely a two-million-barrels-per-day producer, despite global price swings.

Although the 2009 global financial crisis caused temporary export volatility, production capacity remained intact, allowing exports to rebound strongly and peak between 2011 and 2013.

By 2014, however, early signs of production softening had emerged. The global oil price crash of 2014–2016 then compounded domestic challenges.

The international oil price collapse sharply reduced export earnings.

Renewed disruptions in the Niger Delta affected output stability.

Pipeline vandalism and infrastructure challenges intensified.

Crude theft grew in scale, further reducing effective production.

Export values reached a near-cycle low in 2016 at $32.02 billion. Although there were rebounds in 2018 and 2022, these were largely price-driven rather than production-led recoveries.

From 2017 through 2022, structural issues deepened.

International oil companies accelerated divestments from onshore assets.

Upstream investment slowed amid uncertainty and security concerns.

Production declined to around 1.3 million barrels per day by 2022, a decade low.

Oil theft became a persistent drag on export volumes.

By 2023 and 2024, production stabilized at approximately 1.5 million barrels per day, but this remained well below early 2010s levels. The export system had effectively reset to a lower baseline.

More Insights

The shift in export performance has had broader macroeconomic implications. Nigeria’s fiscal framework remains heavily reliant on oil revenue, meaning lower production directly affects public finances.

Weaker oil inflows have contributed to foreign exchange shortages.

Budget pressures have increased amid reduced hydrocarbon earnings.

Borrowing needs have expanded to fill revenue gaps.

The ability to build fiscal buffers during high-price periods has diminished.

Additionally, global energy transition trends add urgency. As major oil companies pivot toward cleaner energy investments, the window for maximizing hydrocarbon value narrows.

For Nigeria, stabilizing and expanding production capacity becomes critical in a world where long-term oil demand growth is increasingly uncertain.

The result is an oil sector that is no longer simply cyclical. Instead, the challenge appears structural, with sustained production weaknesses limiting the country’s ability to fully benefit from price upswings.

What you should know

Recent data suggests that while crude oil remains dominant, Nigeria’s hydrocarbon export mix may be gradually evolving.

Crude oil exports for January to September 2025 totaled $24.7 billion.

Gas exports stood at $8.27 billion over the same period.

Petroleum product exports reached $4.15.

Total hydrocarbon exports for the period amounted to $37.1billion.

Gas is accounting for a more meaningful share of exports than in earlier years, and petroleum products are no longer negligible.

If the fourth quarter performs moderately well, full-year 2025 export totals could approach or slightly exceed 2024 levels, though the composition would differ from the crude-dominated profile of the past.

Overall, Nigeria’s crude oil export story since 2014 reflects a structural adjustment rather than a temporary downturn.

While production has stabilized in recent years, it remains significantly below peak-era performance, underscoring the importance of investment, security, and infrastructure reforms in shaping the sector’s future trajectory.