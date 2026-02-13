Hollywood studios collectively grossed N6.6 billion at the West African box office in 2025, according to Comscore data.

The performance highlights the enduring influence of global studio brands in shaping local movie-going habits, even as independent productions carved out a modest but notable presence.

The cumulative total of N6.6 billion was gotten from six Hollywood studios, comprising Warner Bros., Disney, Universal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures and H’wood Indie.

What the report is saying

At the forefront, Warner Bros. emerged as the year’s top earner, raking in approximately N2.26 billion. The report showed that,

“Warner Bros. emerged as the leading studio of the year, delivering approximately N2.26 billion in gross box office, closely followed by Disney with N2.17 billion. Together, these two studios accounted for a significant share of Hollywood revenue, underscoring the continued pull of established franchises and event-scale releases.

“Universal Studios, Paramount Pictures, and Sony Pictures delivered solid, but comparatively modest performances, each contributing between N547 million and N658 million. Meanwhile, Hollywood independent titles collectively generated N459.8 million, highlighting a narrower but consistent appetite for non-franchise and speciality content.”

The report notes that while independent studios face challenges in marketing reach and screen allocation, the consistent revenue indicates room for growth, particularly in the digital distribution and festival circuits.

Market share data reinforces this concentration. Warner Bros. commanded 33.8% of the Hollywood slice of Nigeria’s box office, with Disney at 32.5%.

Universal accounted for 9.9%, Paramount 8.7%, and Sony 8.2%. Independent titles combined for 6.9%, a modest figure but one that demonstrates the space for emerging players in a market historically dominated by global giants.

Backstory

The performance comes against the backdrop of a remarkable West African film market in 2025, which closed the year with N15.6 billion in total box office revenue.

According to Filmone Entertainment data released on January 6, 2026, the region recorded 2.79 million admissions across 248 new releases, including 81 Nollywood films, 92 Hollywood blockbusters, and 52 Indian titles, screened in 122 cinemas across Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia.

Nollywood narrowly edged Hollywood in market share, taking 49.4% of ticket sales compared to Hollywood’s 48.8%, while Ghana and Liberia accounted for the remaining 7.2%.

This close race underscores the increasing competitiveness of Nollywood productions alongside global Hollywood franchises, even as international studios continue to dominate individual box office tallies.

What you should know

Overall, 2025 reaffirmed a familiar dynamic: a small number of major studios capture the lion’s share of box office revenue, while independents continue to chip away at niche markets, signaling a slow but steady broadening of cinematic tastes in Nigeria.

Industry observers argue that Hollywood’s stronghold in Nigeria is driven not only by brand recognition but also by high production values, extensive marketing campaigns, and the draw of global franchises that resonate with local audiences.

The 2025 box office performance, while confirming existing patterns, also shows opportunities for local distributors and cinema chains to explore partnerships with smaller studios to diversify offerings.