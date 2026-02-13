Following a landmark 21-year career in institutional finance, Rashidat Adebisi, the former Executive Director at AXA Mansard, has officially launched “The Re-Architecture Project.”

This strategic pivot aims to align Nigeria’s insurance and financial infrastructure with the federal government’s ambitious $1 trillion economy goal, positioning the sector as a critical driver of macro-economic stability.

As Nigeria navigates the complexities of the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025), Adebisi identifies this moment as a “watershed” for the industry.

She argues that the path to a trillion-dollar economy requires more than just capital; it demands a total re-architecture of how financial systems interact with the informal economy, which currently accounts for over 60% of employment in Africa.

Macro-Economic Resilience as a National Imperative

The Re-Architecture Project reframes insurance from a transactional product into the “secret sauce” of a resilient economy.

Adebisi asserts that for Nigeria to achieve its macro-economic targets, the insurance industry must bridge the massive “protection gap,” as penetration currently remains below 3% across many African markets.

Insurance as an Economic Safety Net: “Insurance is the net that allows a nation to jump higher,” Adebisi stated.

She emphasizes that every decimal point in a financial model represents a business stabilized and a future secured, providing the essential foundation for macro-economic growth.

Infrastructure Beyond Capital: The project posits that Nigeria is not lacking capital but “invisible infrastructure”, specifically Trust, Access, and Regulatory Clarity.

NIIRA 2025: From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

Adebisi describes NIIRA 2025 as a vital structural reinforcement rather than regulatory friction. The Act’s focus on Capital Recalibration, Stronger Governance, and Consumer Protection is essential for building the institutional rigour required to support a $1 trillion GDP.

Recalibrating Foundations: The reform represents a necessary recalibration of the industry’s foundations while accelerating digital transformation.

Strategic Policy Fluency: “Those who view compliance as a burden will struggle; those who see it as a competitive advantage will thrive,” Adebisi noted, identifying policy fluency as a core leadership competency for the next decade.

Economic Visibility: Integrating the Informal Sector

A central pillar of the project is “Engineering Inclusive Ecosystems,” exemplified by the FileAm App. This initiative reimagines tax compliance as a digital utility for SMEs and informal entrepreneurs, moving them from economic invisibility into formal digital tax rails, insurance coverage, and credit ecosystems.

The Wealth Pipeline: By building digital identity and verifiable credentials, the project aims to turn compliance into credit history, and credit history into the capital access required for intergenerational wealth creation.

As a Financial Systems Architect, Adebisi’s blueprint for the next decade is governed by a singular core rule: Data-aware. Policy-conscious. Africa-focused.. The project calls on industry leaders and policymakers to move beyond incremental adoption toward designing interoperable ecosystems that can sustain the Africa of tomorrow.

“The future of finance in Africa will not be inherited. It will be architected,” Adebisi concluded. “It is our turn to build.”

About Rashidat

Adebisi Rashidat is a Financial Systems Strategist and Insurance Thought Leader with over two decades of experience, including roles as CFO and Chief Client Officer at AXA Mansard. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and an alumna of the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.