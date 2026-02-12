Stanbic IBTC has warned that external shocks, particularly oil price volatility and global political uncertainty, could derail Nigeria’s growth outlook in 2026 despite improving macroeconomic fundamentals.

The warning was issued by a team of investment analysts at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited led by Mr. Abdul Azeez, during a review of Nigeria’s macroeconomic outlook titled “Nigeria 2026 Economic Outlook,” which was hosted virtually on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and monitored by Nairametrics.

While growth is projected to strengthen modestly and inflation expected to moderate, the analysts cautioned that Nigeria’s recovery remains highly sensitive to external variables and policy continuity.

The analysts noted that although domestic reforms are beginning to yield measurable gains, the durability of macroeconomic stability will depend largely on oil market performance, fiscal discipline, and the sustainability of structural reforms beyond the current political cycle.

What the analysts are saying

In his presentation, the Stanbic IBTC economist said Nigeria’s 2026 growth outlook remains cautiously positive but exposed to significant external vulnerabilities. Abdul Azeez and colleagues identified oil price fluctuations, global political developments, and reform continuity risks as the most consequential threats to macro stability.

“While Nigeria’s economic outlook for 2026 appears relatively positive, key risks remain, particularly in the areas of oil price fluctuations, fiscal deficits, and political transitions.”

“The growth momentum seen in 2025, supported by diversification and positive reforms, is expected to continue, but government fiscal policy and oil sector performance will play critical roles in shaping the country’s macroeconomic performance over the next year.”

“One major global risk factor remains: the unpredictability of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies. Trump’s tendency to change policies at the drop of a hat continues to pose risks, especially in sectors like oil.”

“The shifting political landscape and trade policies have the potential to influence oil prices, which in turn impact Nigeria’s current account balance.”

The analysts stressed that Nigeria’s macro stability is increasingly linked to external political and commodity market developments, even as domestic reforms begin to strengthen internal adjustment mechanisms.

Backstory

Nigeria’s fiscal and external stability has historically been tied to oil price performance, making the economy vulnerable to global commodity cycles. Previous downturns in oil prices have triggered currency pressures, fiscal deficits, and rising borrowing costs.

Over the past two years, structural reforms such as fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate liberalisation have reshaped Nigeria’s macroeconomic framework.

Domestic refining capacity has improved, helping reduce import dependence and lowering the fiscal breakeven oil price to about $50 per barrel.

These adjustments have contributed to moderating inflation expectations and improving investor sentiment compared to previous cycles.

However, despite these reforms, oil remains dominant in export earnings and government revenue, meaning sustained price weakness below the $50 threshold could weaken trade balances and pressure external reserves, according to the analysts.

More insights

Stanbic IBTC analysts noted that Nigeria’s fiscal breakeven oil price has declined to approximately $50 per barrel, reflecting structural adjustments in the economy. While this lower threshold offers some buffer against moderate oil price weakness, the margin of safety remains narrow.

A sustained oil price decline below the $50 benchmark could reduce fiscal revenues and increase borrowing needs.

Oil-driven revenue volatility may influence sovereign yield dynamics and tighten liquidity conditions.

Global geopolitical shifts and trade policy changes could quickly translate into commodity price instability.

Election-cycle spending is unlikely to directly trigger inflation but may sustain elevated yields through higher fiscal borrowing.

The analysts explained that historical evidence shows major inflation spikes during election years were largely driven by exchange rate adjustments and supply-side shocks rather than political expenditure alone.

What you should know

Stanbic IBTC projects Nigeria’s GDP growth at between 4.1% and 4.4% in 2026, supported by moderating inflation and relative exchange rate stability. However, external risks remain central to the outlook.

External shocks such as oil price volatility and geopolitical tensions could pressure Nigeria’s current account and fiscal balances.

Reform continuity beyond the current political cycle is seen as critical to sustaining investor confidence and capital inflows.

A reversal of subsidy removal or FX liberalisation could undermine macro gains achieved over the past two years.

Market positioning already reflects cautious optimism, particularly Tier-1 bank returns amid expectations of improving macro stability.

This perspective contrasts with recent warnings from the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, who has highlighted election-cycle spending and excess liquidity as primary threats to stability, underscoring differing emphasis between external and domestic risk factors.

For policymakers and investors, the message from Stanbic IBTC is clear: Nigeria’s economic recovery is gaining traction, but its sustainability will depend as much on global oil dynamics and political stability as on the continuation of domestic reforms.