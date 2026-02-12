The Federal Government has completed the limited rehabilitation of the Kaga–Gubio road in Borno State.

The development was confirmed in a statement published on the Ministry of Works’ official website on Thursday.

The rehabilitation, covering Sections I and II near Benisheik Town, is aimed at improving mobility, restoring critical transport links and supporting economic recovery across the North East.

What they are saying

The Ministry of Works said the completed road serves as a strategic corridor linking communities in Borno to Maiduguri and neighbouring Yobe State. It added that the rehabilitation is expected to ease transportation challenges and support socio-economic recovery in the region.

“In another vein, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council, Abdulkarim Haruna, inaugurated the completed Limited Rehabilitation of Kaga–Gubio Road, Sections I and II outside Benisheik Town, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, CON, FNSE, FNATE,” the statement read in part.

The Federal Controller of Works in Borno, Engr. Salihu Adamu, described the project as essential for enabling safe transportation of agricultural produce and strengthening commercial activity within the corridor.

The ministry noted that the rehabilitation formed part of broader emergency and special works designed to protect existing infrastructure and improve mobility in areas affected by security challenges.

The government maintained that the improved corridor will enhance connectivity between rural communities and urban markets, reducing travel time and transport costs.

More insights

Beyond the Kaga–Gubio road, the Ministry of Works disclosed that rehabilitation of the Maiduguri-Monguno road is ongoing despite persistent security threats and logistical constraints. The ministry explained that contractors are adapting operations to sustain progress under challenging conditions.

Contractors have sourced laterite from Ngamdu near the Yobe border due to restricted access in some areas.

Stone materials are being hauled from Shira town in Bauchi State to support ongoing construction works.

Multiple construction teams remain active on-site, carrying out stone base works and shoulder construction along the corridor.

Asphalt laying is expected to commence once the delivery of bitumen is completed.

The Federal Government reiterated that completing these strategic routes remains critical for restoring connectivity and facilitating trade across the North East.

What you should know

The completion of the Kaga–Gubio road comes amid intensified military operations across the North East targeting insurgent groups.

Recent updates from the Defence Headquarters showed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised more than 30 terrorists and facilitated the repatriation of over 700 Nigerian refugees within a week through coordinated ground and air operations across Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

Clearance missions in the Timbuktu Triangle and operations in Sambisa Forest reportedly eliminated senior insurgent figures.

The military operations have contributed to reopening key routes previously considered unsafe for civilian and commercial movement.

Improved security conditions have created an enabling environment for infrastructure projects to resume and progress in previously inaccessible areas.