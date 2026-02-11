Payaza has secured a PSO license in Uganda, strengthening its regulated infrastructure and expanding its East African footprint

The license enables direct local operations, supporting mobile‑first payments, multi‑currency settlement, and secure, compliant processing for businesses.

Ugandan and international merchants gain easier access to cross‑border markets throughPayaza’sgrowing African payments network.

Payaza has secured a Payment System Operator (PSO) license in Uganda, a significant step in its plan to build a regulated payment infrastructure across Africa.

For Payaza, this isn’t just another market entry.

It’s part of a broader ambition to make it easier for African businesses to move money across borders without friction.

What started as a platform focused on simplifying payments is steadily becoming a multi-country payments network. With this license, Payaza is now authorised to operate within Uganda’s regulated financial system, giving the company a stronger foothold in East Africa and deepening its ability to support cross-border trade.

More importantly, regulatory approval signals something bigger. It reflects confidence in Payaza’s compliance systems, governance structure, and security standards, the foundations required to operate in tightly supervised financial markets.

Why This License Matters

A PSO license allows Payaza to operate directly within Uganda’s payments ecosystem rather than relying on third-party intermediaries.

That unlocks several capabilities:

Local and International Payment Processing: Merchants can accept global card payments alongside Uganda’s dominant local channels, such as MTN Mobile Money and Airtel Money, all through one integration.

Multi-Currency Settlement: Businesses can accept payments in multiple currencies and settle efficiently, reducing the cost and complexity of currency conversions.

Regulated, Secure Infrastructure: Transactions are processed under Uganda’s regulatory framework, with strong data protection standards, anti-money-laundering controls, and advanced fraud monitoring systems.

In practical terms, it means more control, more reliability, and stronger safeguards for businesses using the platform.

This Is a Big Deal for Ugandan Businesses

Uganda is a mobile-first market. Payments are fast, wallet-driven, and increasingly digital. Businesses need infrastructure that matches how customers actually pay.

With Payaza’s licensed presence, merchants gain:

Mobile-Optimised Checkout: A payment experience built around wallets and cards, not retrofitted from card-only systems.

Omnichannel Consistency: Whether a merchant sells online, in-store, or across both, transactions reconcile under one system with stable uptime.

Cross-Border Scale : Ugandan businesses looking to expand into other African markets can plug into Payaza’s broader network without rebuilding their payments stack country by country.

In short, it lowers the barrier to regional growth.

Opening a Direct Route Into Uganda

For international merchants, the license removes a major obstacle: local compliance complexity.

Instead of navigating Uganda’s regulatory requirements independently, businesses can integrate with Payaza and access Ugandan consumers through a licensed, compliant partner.

This is particularly relevant as global merchants look to tap into Africa’s fast-growing digital consumer base without establishing physical entities in each country.

Furthermore, securing the Uganda PSO license is not the end goal; it’s infrastructure.

Payaza is strengthening its integrations with mobile wallets, improving its fraud prevention systems, and simplifying the onboarding process to help merchants get started more quickly across the region.

The long-term vision is clear: build the connective layer that allows businesses, African and global, to move money across borders as easily as they move data.

In a continent where fragmented payment systems often slow down commerce, regulatory-backed infrastructure may prove to be one of the most important competitive advantages.

And for Payaza, Uganda is another brick in that foundation.