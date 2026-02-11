Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc has announced the appointment of seasoned finance professional, Abubakar Lawal, as a Non-Executive Director.

The disclosure was made in a notice signed by the Company Secretary, Chidimma Okolo, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The company described the appointment as a significant step in its corporate evolution, positioning it to take advantage of emerging opportunities in gold exploration, mining technology, and sustainable resource development across Africa and other markets.

What they are saying

According to the notice, Lawal’s appointment became effective on February 10, 2026.

“Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc (Japaul Gold or the Company) is proud to announce a transformative phase in its corporate governance and strategic direction with the appointment and onboarding of Abubakar Lawal as Non-Executive Director effective from the 10th day of February, 2026,” the statement read.

The company noted that the move reflects its commitment to strengthening corporate governance and enhancing strategic oversight as it advances its long-term growth agenda.

Backstory

Abubakar Lawal is the Co-founder and Group Managing Director of GTI Group, an investment banking firm with expertise in public sector and corporate advisory, restructuring, and finance.

He is credited with pioneering the establishment of the first private trading floor in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Over the past three decades, Lawal has played a prominent role in the development of Nigeria’s investment banking landscape.

He has led several high-profile transactions, including corporate restructuring and recapitalisation mandates for publicly listed companies such as International Breweries Plc, Eterna Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Morison Industries Plc, and various state and sub-national accounts.

An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Lawal brings a strong financial background, combining international exposure with deep local market knowledge.

He is widely regarded for his value-driven approach and strategic insight.

More insight

In a separate notice, Japaul Gold also announced the resignation of its Group Managing Director, Mr. Akinloye Daniel Oladapo, effective October 13, 2025.

“The Board of Directors of Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its esteemed shareholders, and the general public of the resignation of the Company’s Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr. Akinloye Daniel Oladapo, effective from October 13th, 2025,” the company stated.

The Board expressed appreciation for Oladapo’s contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours.

What you should know

Japaul Gold recorded a strong financial turnaround in 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of N1.8 billion, a sharp recovery from the N622.02 million pre-tax loss posted in 2023.

Revenue rose by 59.16 percent year-on-year to N4.1 billion, up from N2.5 billion in the previous year. Equipment rental accounted for the bulk of revenue at N3.9 billion, while chipping and crushing activities contributed N145.7 million.

Although direct costs increased by 29.12 percent to N1.9 billion from N1.5 billion, the company achieved a gross profit of N2.1 billion, representing a 102.25 percent increase from the N1.05 billion recorded in 2023.

The new board appointment comes as the company builds on this improved performance and seeks to strengthen its strategic and governance framework.