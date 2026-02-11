Circle Ventures has completed a strategic investment in edgeX, with plans to integrate native USDC and the Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) into EDGE Chain.

According to a February 10 announcement from Circle, the integration will embed USDC into edgeX’s trading, margin, and settlement systems upon fulfillment of relevant conditions.

The partnership marks Circle’s first system-level expansion into decentralized derivatives infrastructure, positioning stablecoins as core settlement rails for high-frequency trading.

What they are saying

Circle Ventures was the sole investor in the funding round, though the investment amount and valuation remain undisclosed. The partnership will bring native USDC and CCTP functionality to EDGE Chain once relevant conditions are met.

In an official announcement, edgeX stated: “The world’s largest regulated stablecoin USDC is coming to EDGE chain. edgeX has received a strategic investment from Circle Ventures”.

The integration will embed USDC into edgeX’s trading, margin, and settlement systems, enabling the stablecoin to participate in risk pricing and liquidity generation.

Circle described the move as its first system-level expansion into decentralized derivatives infrastructure, positioning stablecoins as core rails for high-frequency financial transactions.

The integration aims to establish edgeX as a hub within Circle’s broader stablecoin financial network.

edgeX’s transition and growth

edgeX operates as a derivatives trading platform covering multiple asset classes, built on a unified trading engine, margin system, and settlement infrastructure. The platform transitioned from a perpetual DEX to EDGE Chain in January 2026, moving from closed beta to open beta.

The platform currently processes $3.054 billion in daily trading volume with $1.005 billion in open interest across crypto and commodity perpetual futures.

Trading volumes are led by BTC, ETH, SOL, XAUT (Tether Gold), and BNB, with commodities like gold emerging as significant growth areas alongside major crypto assets.

edgeX supports multiple trading pairs across cryptocurrencies and commodities, with USDT serving as the primary collateral.

A Pre-TGE Season was launched in early January to prepare for the upcoming token launch.

The EDGE Chain infrastructure upgrade positions edgeX to handle higher transaction volumes and broader institutional participation.

What this means

The partnership places USDC directly into the infrastructure layer of decentralized derivatives trading, where it will function in margin, settlement, and liquidity operations. This shifts the stablecoin’s role from transaction currency to active participant in risk pricing mechanisms.

Circle’s CCTP technology allows USDC to move natively across blockchains through burn-and-mint mechanics, eliminating the need for wrapped tokens and unifying liquidity across chains.

The integration aligns with Circle’s 2026 strategy to expand USDC into high-frequency, sustainable DeFi applications beyond basic payments.

edgeX becomes part of Circle’s network spanning 30+ blockchains, with USDC now embedded in derivatives infrastructure alongside its existing presence in payments and lending.

Circle describes this as its first move into system-level derivatives infrastructure.

What you should know

Circle is the issuer of USDC, one of the world’s largest regulated stablecoins with over $73 billion in circulation. Circle Ventures serves as the company’s investment arm, backing projects that expand stablecoin utility across DeFi, payments, and blockchain infrastructure.

Native USDC allows direct 1:1 redemption with US dollars, unlike bridged versions that rely on third-party custody.

edgeX’s token generation event is scheduled for March 31, 2026.

The investment amount and edgeX’s valuation were not disclosed in the announcement.

This marks Circle’s first direct investment in a decentralized derivatives platform.