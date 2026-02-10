Viewmax Entertainment Network is shifting from selling its cinema technology to operating its own community-based cinemas across Nigeria to tap into a $20bn African film distribution opportunity.

The company’s community cinema model, powered by home-grown technology, clean energyexpertise, and its new AI-drivenCinemaOS, is designed for scalable deployment directly within local communities

Through its Partners Program,Viewmax offers investors and stakeholders a chance to participate in the fast-growing African creative and entertainment industry.

Viewmax Entertainment Network is a technology company primarily focused on developing and deploying core creative technologies for cinemas in Africa. Founded in Nigeria, in 2022 by Abdulmalik Badamasi and Ayuba Mako Abdullahi (also founders of Powerbox Energy – Home Energy Systems Manufacturer).

With over five years of experience as industry players developing technologies for the creative (film distribution) industry, the company is now focused on closing the $20 billion African film distribution gap by moving away from the sale of its proprietary Viewmax Cinema Exhibition Equipment, licensed to third-party cinema companies in Nigeria, and moving into the deployment of its own technologies in Viewmax-operated standalone community cinema outlets in pilot locations across Nigeria.

In 2023, Viewmax announced its approach to community cinema and developed key technologies that allow for scale. As a champion of the community cinema model in Nigeria, Viewmax positions this model differently from existing cinema models, which typically had cinemas built around city centers.

Viewmax’s community cinemas are positioned to be deployed directly in communities across Nigeria and beyond.

This $20 billion opportunity reflects the growing trends in the creative audio-visual industry in Africa, which is expanding across the continent at an 18% year-on-year pace, with Nigeria largely powering this growth.

Viewmax is operationalizing this model through its Partners Program, which allows for participation in the deployment of community cinemas across Nigeria under its short-term and long-term programs.

The Program now leverages Viewmax’s home-grown technologies developed for the Nigerian context, its adjacent expertise in the clean energy industry, and its newly incorporated Viewmax CinemaOS AI-powered systems. This offers our partners a unique opportunity to invest/participate in the cinema/entertainment industry in Africa, offering true participation in a fertile and growing creative industry with uncaptured value.

