E-commerce giant, Jumia Group reported a 13% year over year increase in revenue to $188.9 million for the full year 2025, up from $167.5 million in 2024.

The company disclosed this in its 2025 full-year and 4th quarter results released on Tuesday.

The Group’s Gross merchandise value also rose sharply, climbing 14% year over year to $818.6 million compared to $720.6 million in the prior year.

The company said GMV growth accelerated through the year, supported by improved execution and stronger customer engagement.

What the data is saying

Despite continued losses, Jumia recorded notable improvements across key profitability metrics.

Operating loss declined by 4% year over year to $63.2 million from $66.0 million in 2024, driven by strong usage growth that partly offset weaker corporate sales.

Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $50.5 million, down 2% year over year, while loss before income tax fell significantly by 38% to $60.1 million from $97.6 million in 2024.

The sharp reduction was largely attributed to lower finance costs and improved operating performance following a pullback from higher margin but capital intensive corporate sales.

Net cash flows used in operating activities also improved to $47.9 million, compared to $57.2 million in the previous year, reflecting tighter cost controls and better working capital management.

Strong Q4 performance led by Nigeria

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Jumia delivered strong operational momentum across its platform, excluding results from South Africa and Tunisia, which were exited in late 2024.

Orders for physical goods grew by 32% year over year, while quarterly active customers increased by 26%, signalling stronger engagement and improving retention.

Quarterly GMV surged 38% year over year, supported by better supply availability and execution, although partially offset by lower corporate sales in Egypt as the company continued to deprioritize that segment.

Nigeria stood out as the group’s strongest market during the quarter, with orders rising by 33% and GMV jumping by 50% year over year, underscoring the market’s growing importance to Jumia’s growth strategy.

Commenting on the results, Jumia CEO Francis Dufay said the group closed 2025 with clear momentum, citing strong GMV and revenue growth, improved customer engagement, and progress toward profitability.

“Demand strengthened as the quarter progressed, driven by disciplined execution across our markets and, ongoing enhancements to our value proposition and customer experience, resulting in a successful Black Friday campaign,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dufay said Jumia plans to focus in 2026 on scaling usage across existing markets, improving affordability and reliability, and optimizing its cost structure.

“Our priority is driving usage growth in our core markets with the objective of achieving Adjusted EBITDA breakeven and positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2026, and delivering full-year profitability and positive cash flow in 2027,” Dufay added.

Get up to speed

As part of moves to streamline its operations, Jumia in October 2024 announced plans to shut down its operations in South Africa and Tunisia by the end of that year.

The strategic move was aimed at optimizing resources and focusing on markets with stronger growth potential across the continent, which include Nigeria and others.

The company said the decision came as it evaluated its operations in the two countries, which accounted for a small share of its overall business.

Jumia anticipated that reallocating resources to higher-performing markets would significantly enhance the company’s operational efficiency and accelerate growth.

What you should know

Founded in 2012, Jumia was once hailed as “Africa’s Amazon,” but its journey has been turbulent. The company has faced steep competition from informal retail channels, currency devaluations across its markets, and persistent cash burn.

Meanwhile, the company in its performance update last year highlighted the strategic importance of its Nigeria operation to its recovery as the unit continues to record steady growth in physical good orders and GVM.

Jumia credits its localized business model and infrastructure for its growing dominance in a market where several global competitors are now scaling back operations.