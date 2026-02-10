Prof. Abdullahi Usman, the former chairman and chief executive of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), said on Tuesday that his decision to step down from the position was motivated solely by personal considerations.

Thus bringing an abrupt end to his leadership of the agency overseeing Nigeria’s annual Muslim pilgrimage.

In a statement personally signed and released in Abuja, Prof. Usman said his resignation took effect on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, following what he described as deep reflection, prayer and consultations with his family.

He stressed that the move was made “in good conscience” and with respect for the responsibilities of public service.

What he is saying

Based on his statement, he said,

“It is with deep reflection and gratitude to Allah that I announce my resignation from the office of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON,” he said. “I wish to state unequivocally that this decision is taken entirely for personal reasons.”

Prof. Usman added that the decision did not stem from dissatisfaction with the commission, the Federal Government or the mandate of NAHCON, which is responsible for regulating and coordinating Hajj and Umrah activities for Nigerian pilgrims. Instead, he framed his departure as a personal choice made after careful spiritual and family deliberation.

In line with Section 3(6) of the NAHCON (Establishment) Act, 2006, Prof. Usman said he had formally submitted his resignation in writing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He expressed appreciation to the president for appointing him to the role, describing the opportunity to serve as a privilege he would always value.

“The confidence you placed in me is a privilege I will forever cherish,” he said, also thanking Vice President Kashim Shettima for what he described as consistent guidance and support throughout his tenure.

He also expressed gratitude to State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, licensed tour operators, aviation and service providers, as well as officials in Saudi Arabia, noting that their collaboration had contributed to improvements in Nigeria’s Hajj administration.

What you should know

His resignation comes at a time when NAHCON has been under pressure to improve logistics, cost transparency and service delivery for Nigerian pilgrims, amid rising travel expenses and operational challenges linked to global aviation and currency constraints.

Prof. Usman did not reference any of these issues directly, reiterating that his decision should not be interpreted as a protest or rebuke of ongoing reforms.

The presidency has yet to announce a successor or outline interim leadership arrangements at the commission.

In 2025, TAJBankLimited signed an MoU with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to implement the Hajj Savings Scheme, providing aspiring pilgrims with an ethical, technology-driven savings pathway to ease funding challenges amid rising travel costs.

The partnership leveraged TAJBank’s digital platforms and branch network to enroll pilgrims nationwide and invest deposits in approved Halal ventures, ensuring compliance with Islamic finance principles and promoting socio-economic wellbeing.