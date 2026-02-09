The Swedish government has opened applications for the SI Scholarship for Global Professionals 2026, offering a fully funded opportunity for international students to pursue master’s degrees in Sweden.

This is according to information released by the Swedish Institute, which confirmed that applications open on February 9, 2026, with a short application window that closes later in the month.

The scholarship targets experienced professionals seeking advanced education and leadership development ahead of the 2026 academic year.

What the scholarship offers

The SI Scholarship is for individuals with strong professional and leadership backgrounds who plan to contribute to development in their home countries after graduation.

The scholarship provides full tuition fee coverage for eligible master’s programmes in Sweden, with payments made directly to universities by the Swedish Institute.

In addition, beneficiaries receive a monthly living allowance of SEK 12,000 to cover accommodation, food and other daily expenses throughout the study period.

Successful applicants are also entitled to a one-time travel grant of up to SEK 15,000 to support relocation to Sweden.

Beyond financial support, scholars gain access to the SI Network for Global Professionals, which offers leadership training, professional workshops and international networking opportunities.

The scholarship supports full-time one or two-year master’s programmes at Swedish universities across a range of English-taught fields, including governance, public health, entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Who is eligible to apply

The scholarship is open strictly to global professionals with verified work and leadership experience.

Applicants must be citizens of the 34 countries(Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Liberia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia) listed as eligible by the Swedish Institute and must have applied for an English-taught master’s programme in Sweden for the autumn 2026 intake.

Eligible candidates must present documented work experience from employment, freelancing or business activity, alongside evidence of leadership experience from professional or civil society involvement.

Only applicants who are admitted or conditionally admitted to an eligible master’s programme will be considered for the scholarship.

Application process

Applicants are required to first apply for an eligible master’s programme through Sweden’s official University Admissions platform. Without a valid master’s programme application, scholarship submissions will not be reviewed.

Prospective candidates are advised to prepare their scholarship documents early, including proof of work experience, leadership credentials, motivation statements and official templates required by the Swedish Institute.

Following submission, applications will undergo screening and evaluation. University admission results are released first, after which the Swedish Institute announces final scholarship recipients.

Successful candidates will then receive guidance on travel arrangements and preparations for resuming studies in Sweden.

Applications for the scholarship close on February 25, 2026. All scholarship documents must be submitted within the application window, after completing the master’s programme application process.

What you should know

Not all applicants are eligible for the SI Scholarship for Global Professionals. You cannot apply if any of the following apply to you: