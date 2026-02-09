The National Business and Technical Examinations Board has released the results of the 2025 November/December National Business Certificate and National Technical Certificate examinations, as well as the Advanced National Business and Advanced National Technical Certificate results.

This is according to a statement made by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Aminu Mohammed, on Monday at the board’s headquarters in Benin.

The release comes 64 days after the last examination paper.

What NABTEB said

According to the Registrar of NABTEB, about 60% of candidates who sat for the examinations recorded five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

He added that a total of 61,591 candidates registered for the examinations nationwide, made up of 57,444 ordinary level candidates and 4,147 advanced level candidates.

According to him, this represents a 28.42% increase in enrolment compared to the 2024 examinations.

The registrar noted that the examinations were conducted in 2,079 centres across the country, marking a 13.92% increase in the number of centres.

He said the expansion reflects growing confidence in NABTEB examinations among candidates and stakeholders in the technical and vocational education sector.

More details

Mohammed explained that candidate performance varied across trade categories. Construction Trades recorded a pass rate of 79.32%, Engineering Trades 76.84%, Miscellaneous Trades 77%, while Business Trades recorded 52.07%.

“Overall, 57.32% of candidates were certified as craftsmen, while 56.52% qualified as master craftsmen,” he said.

He further disclosed that 54,009 candidates, representing 94.74 per cent, obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.

On examination malpractice, the NABTEB boss said 259 candidates, representing 0.42 per cent, were involved in examination malpractices, a slight decline from the 0.53 per cent recorded in 2024.

“This reduction shows that our strengthened monitoring mechanisms and collaboration with security agencies are yielding results,” Mohammed stated.

What you should know

NABTEB conducts technical and vocational examinations that lead to the award of National Business Certificate and National Technical Certificate (NBC/NTC), as well as the Advanced National Business Certificate and Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANBC/ANTC) examinations.

The 2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Technical Colleges will be conducted nationwide on June 6, 2026, with registration having commenced on January 26, 2026.

Prospective candidates are required to complete their applications through the official National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) online portal via the designated website: https://student.nabteb.gov.ng.

The board reported that participation in TVET entrance examinations has risen sharply, increasing nearly 300% from about 7,500 candidates in 2024 to roughly 30,000 in 2025.