The Nigerian equities market delivered its strongest weekly bullish performance so far in 2026, gaining 6,357.1 points to close at 171,727.5, driven by solid rallies in heavyweight stocks.

Tracked by the NGX All-Share Index, the market surged to record highs, breaking 170,000 and 171,000 levels, gaining 3.84% after two weeks of subdued price action.

Trading activity strengthened with the rally, as volume rose to 3.86 billion shares in 240,463 deals from 3.08 billion, while market capitalization grew 3.8% to N110.2 trillion.

Market breadth closed positive, as 71 stocks recorded price appreciation, higher than 44 in the prior week. On the flip side, 35 stocks declined, improving from 49 losers previously, while 42 stocks closed unchanged.

What the data is saying

Market data points to a renewed surge in both volume and prices, signaling stronger investor participation, with year-to-date gains now at 10.36% in 2026.

All-Share Index closed every trading day in the week ended 6 February in positive territory, decisively breaking through the 167,000 resistance level.

The week opened modestly on Monday with a 0.01% gain from 165,366.5 points, before edging higher to 165,901.6 points on Tuesday.

Momentum intensified on Wednesday, when the index jumped 2,128.6 points to breach the 168,000 mark.

The rally persisted through the rest of the week, pushing the index to 171,727.5 points by Friday’s close.

The NGX Premium Index drove the rally, gaining 6.80%, supported by strong performances from Seplat (+10.00%), MTN (+8.41%), Dangote Cement (+7.09%), Lafarge Africa (+6.37%), First HoldCo (+4.44%), Zenith Bank (+3.57%), and Access Holdings (+1.77%).

Other major indices also closed higher, with the NGX 30 Index rising 3.83%, while the Main Board Index advanced 2.25%.

Sectoral performance

Most sectors closed the week in positive territory, led by the NGX Oil & Gas Index, which surged 10.88%, driven largely by a 15.36% jump in Aradel and a 10.00% weekly gain in Seplat. Eterna also edged higher, up 0.49%.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index finished in the green up 4.36%, supported by a 7.09% rally in Dangote Cement and a 6.37% gain in Lafarge Africa.

Among mid-cap stocks, AustinLaz soared 38.46%, Berger Paints advanced 15.00%, while Chemical and Allied Products, Cutix, and Triple G recorded gains of under 5%.

The NGX Banking Index rose 3.57%, supported by gains across tier-one banks, while small-cap Abbey Mortgage and LivingTrust Mortgage featured on the advancers’ chart with increases of 59.04% and 26.91%, respectively.

NGX Consumer Goods Index posted a modest 1.01% gain, while the NGX Insurance Index was the lone laggard, declining 2.33% for the week.

Top gainers

The top-performing stocks for the week were:

RT Briscoe Plc: up 60.69% to N12.63

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: up 60.38% to N6.72

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: up 59.04% to N14.95

Union Dicon Salt Plc: up 49.14% to N13.05

Austin Laz & Company Plc: up 38.46% to N5.40

Daar Communications Plc: up 34.75% to N1.90

The Initiates Plc: up 30.10% to N19.45

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: up 30.00% to N0.26

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: up 26.91% to N5.14

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc: up 26.81% to N230.80

Top losers

The week’s worst-performing stocks included:

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc: down 27.37% to N6.82

UH Real Estate Investment Trust Plc: down 26.99% to N69.25

Red Star Express Plc: down 17.55% to N17.15

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust: down 12.29% to N7.85

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: down 12.24% to N5.45

Omatek Ventures Plc: down 12.00% to N2.64

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: down 11.89% to N4.52

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc: down 10.01% to N14.30

Chams Holding Company Plc: down 8.20% to N4.59

Lasaco Assurance Plc: down 7.76% to N2.26

Corporate actions overview

The week featured a flurry of corporate disclosures, largely centered on FY 2025 earnings releases:

Honeywell Flour Mills, Sterling Holdings, Beta Glass, and Oando published their FY 2025 results.

Access Bank appointed Ifeyinwa Osime as Chairman, while Royal Exchange named Ikeme Osakwe as Chairman.

Consolidated Hallmark, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, Transcorp Hotels, and CWG released FY 2025 earnings.

Austin Laz announced growth-focused discussions with BMT Industries to support expansion.

TotalEnergies, Ellah Lakes, International Breweries, eTranzact, Aradel, Cadbury, Vitafoam, ABC Transport, Jaiz Bank, AIICO, and Conoil reported full-year 2025 results.

Ecobank, Transcorp Power, Fortis Global Industries, and Skyway Aviation also released performance updates for the same period.

Why this matters

The strong weekly gain of 3.84% signals renewed bullish sentiment in the Nigerian equities market, driven largely by heavyweight stocks.

With the All-Share Index breaching the 171,000 level and year-to-date gains at 10.36%, investors are showing increased participation after weeks of subdued activity.

Monitoring these trends is critical for investors seeking to position for potential further gains and sectoral rotations in 2026.

Continued strength in heavyweight stocks may further sustain this upward momentum.