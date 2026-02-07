The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has licensed Awabah as the first Accredited Pension Agent (APA) for the enrolment of contributors under the Personal Pension Plan (PPP).

The approval was announced by PenCom via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, February 6, 2026.

The development marks a key step in the regulator’s efforts to expand pension coverage among self-employed and informal sector workers across Nigeria.

Accredited Pension Agents are corporate entities licensed by PenCom to interface with self-employed persons and workers in the informal sector on behalf of Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

They operate strictly under Service Level Agreements (SLAs) executed with PFAs and approved by the Commission, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

What they are saying

PenCom explained that the Personal Pension Plan is designed to cater to individuals operating outside formal employment structures.

The scheme targets a wide segment of Nigeria’s workforce that has traditionally been excluded from the contributory pension system.

“Awabah has been licensed by PenCom as the first APA to support marketing and registration of participants into the PPP as part of the Commission’s commitment to expand pension coverage across the Nigerian workforce.”

“The Personal Pension Plan is for self-employed individuals and other workers operating outside formal employment, including artisans, traders, freelancers, consultants, and professionals such as lawyers, doctors, and accountants,” PenCom said.

Awabah, which is also a PenCom-approved Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP), offers a secure, free, and instant digital gateway that enables employers to remit mandatory pension contributions and schedules to any Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria.

Backstory

PenCom’s approval of Awabah follows regulatory groundwork laid in recent months to formalise the role of intermediaries in pension enrolment.

In September 2025, the Commission released a framework for the engagement of Accredited Pension Agents in the implementation of the Personal Pension Plan.

According to PenCom, the framework was introduced to formalise functions that had historically been performed by sales agents, particularly in the registration of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders.

The scope of these functions has now been expanded to include the onboarding of contributors under the PPP.

Under the framework, APAs are formally recognised as stakeholders within the pension industry.

They are empowered to support the effective rollout of the Personal Pension Plan, with a focus on improving access, simplifying onboarding processes, and supporting consistent remittance of pension contributions.

“In order to expand participation among these segments, Pension Fund Administrators shall engage the services of Accredited Pension Agents, who shall act as intermediaries for extending pension services and enhancing accessibility,” PenCom stated in the circular.

More insights

PenCom’s move to license Awabah as the first APA aligns with broader efforts to strengthen compliance and accountability within the pension system. In December 2025, the Commission disclosed that it had accredited pension recovery agents as part of measures to reinforce Nigeria’s social contract with workers.

The recovery agents are mandated to recover N32.27 billion from defaulting employers.

This amount comprises N15.87 billion in principal pension contributions and N16.40 billion in penalties.

The recoveries cover defaults recorded between June 2012 and September 2025.

These initiatives reflect PenCom’s dual strategy of expanding pension coverage while also tightening enforcement to protect contributors’ funds.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that PenCom has rolled out a new self-service online platform that allows pension contributors to complete the mandatory data recapture process remotely.