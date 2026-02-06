TranscorpPower Plc delivered strong FY 2025 financial performance, with revenue rising 30% to ₦398.27 billion, gross profit up 14% to ₦162.44 billion, and profit after tax increasing 14% to ₦91.42 billion, while borrowings reduced from ₦37.7 billion to ₦30.7 billion.

Performance was driven by enhanced generation capacity—boosted by the return of GT20 adding 100MW—and improved operational efficiency, which increased available capacity from 417MW to 550MW despite transmission constraints, alongside disciplined financial management and debt reduction.

With total assets up 42% to ₦563.48 billion and equity up 44% to ₦183.40 billion, the Company has proposed a ₦5.50 per share dividend for 2025 and remains focused on strengthening transmission evacuation, supporting Nigeria’s energy transition, and delivering longterm shareholder value.

Transcorp Power Plc (“Transcorp Power” or the “Company”), (NGX: TRANSPOWER), one of the power subsidiaries of Africa’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, recording a revenue of ₦398.27 billion for the period from ₦305.94 billion in FY 2024 indicating robust growth.

Key Highlights

Revenue: ₦398.27 billion (up 30% year-on-year from ₦305.94 billion in FY 2024)

Gross Profit: ₦162.44 billion (up 14% Year on Year from ₦142.21 billion in FY 2024)

Profit After Tax: ₦91.42 billion (up 14% Year on Year from ₦80.01 billion in 2024)

Earnings per Share (EPS): ₦12.19 ((up from ₦10.67 in 2024)

Total Borrowings (Short & Medium Term): ₦30.7 billion (reduced from ₦37.7 billion as of Dec 2024)

Total Assets: ₦563.48 billion (up 42% from ₦396.78 billion in FY 2024) Total Equity: ₦183.40 billion (up 44% from ₦126.63 billion in FY 2024)

Performance drivers

Transcorp Power’s impressive FY 2025 results were driven by:

Enhanced Generation Capacity: The return of GT20, adding 100MW to the national grid from January 3, 2025, significantly improved overall generation output.

Strengthened Financial Position: The Company paid down over ₦7 billion in borrowings, demonstrating disciplined financial management and commitment to reducing leverage.

Chairman Board of Directors Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom Comments:

“We remain dedicated to improving lives and transforming Africa, ensuring operational excellence and making strategic investments that deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders, while also powering Nigeria’s socioeconomic development.”

“The confidence in our financial position allows us to propose a full year dividend of ₦5.50k per share for 2025 comprising an interim dividend of ₦1.50k paid on August 18, 2025, and a final of ₦4.00k, representing a 10 per cent increase from the previous year dividend.”

MD/CEO Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, comments:

“Our FY 2025 results reflect our steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth, strategic market expansion and enhanced generation capacity, which continue to fuel significant revenue growth, enabling us to consistently generate power to the national grid. During the year, we increased our average available capacity from 417MW to 550MW and improved average generation output despite grid and transmission line-related issues.

“Notwithstanding the network transmission line issues, our FY 2025 performance remained strong and reflects our steadfast commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth. Our confidence in the future trajectory of Transcorp Power Plc to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders remains unwavering. We will continue to work with relevant stakeholders, particularly Transmission Company of Nigeria, to strengthen the transmission lines and improve evacuation from our plant in 2026 and beyond.”

Transcorp Power Plc continues to leverage its leadership position to support Nigeria’s energy transition and enhance grid reliability. The company remains committed to delivering superior returns to shareholders while contributing to national development.

About Transcorp Power Plc

Transcorp Power Plc is one of Nigeria’s principal power generation companies and an electricity-generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), Nigeria’s leading, listed conglomerate, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors.

Transcorp Power is committed to creating value, driving economic growth, and ensuring social goods through access to the electricity supply.

www.transcorppower.com