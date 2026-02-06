Nigeria’s top recipients of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements in 2025 were again dominated by oil-producing states and major commercial hubs, with Lagos, Delta, and Rivers leading by total gross receipts.
The figures are based on FAAC data reviewed across all 36 states, covering statutory allocations, derivation revenue, VAT, and other federally shared inflows during the year, regardless of the underlying transaction period.
Overall, the distribution pattern highlights the continued importance of oil revenue, while also underscoring the growing influence of consumption, digital transactions, and population-driven statutory formulas on state finances.
What the data is saying
FAAC allocations in 2025 were driven by a combination of five revenue components that together determined each state’s total gross and net receipts.
These components shaped why oil-producing states and large commercial centers consistently ranked at the top of the distribution table.
- Allocations were made up of 13% derivation revenue (net), gross and net statutory allocation, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and net VAT allocation.
- States with crude oil production benefited disproportionately from derivation revenue, while highly urbanized states attracted stronger VAT and EMTL inflows.
- When combined, these revenue streams defined each state’s total gross amount and final net amount after deductions.
As a result, the Top 10 states accounted for a significant share of FAAC inflows in 2025, reinforcing long-standing fiscal disparities among states.
Top 10 States with the Highest FAAC Net Allocation in 2025
A closer look at the Top 10 states by Total Net FAAC allocation shows clear patterns shaped by oil production, population size, geography, and federal revenue-sharing formulas.
Ondo ranked 10th on the FAAC allocation chart for 2025, with a total net amount of N198.42 billion. This marks a notable increase of 51.55% compared to its 2024 allocation, which stood at N130.93 billion, representing a disparity of N67.49 billion.
- Net Statutory Allocation: N95.20bn
- Net VAT Allocation: N87.17bn
- EMTL: N4.85bn
Ondo’s sharp increase was primarily influenced by higher net statutory inflows and stronger VAT performance driven by nationwide consumption growth.
The state’s improved EMTL receipts also reflected rising electronic transactions, and a boost in gross statutory revenue tied to better oil‑linked earnings and federally collected revenues
Leave a Reply