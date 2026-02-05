UAC of Nigeria Plc has consolidated its acquisition special purpose vehicle, UAC Food and Beverage Company Limited, into C.H.I. Limited, completing the final structural step following its takeover of the beverage maker.

The development was disclosed in a notice signed by Ayomipo Wey, Company Secretary and Group General Counsel, on Thursday, February 5, 2026, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange, according to a statement from the company.

UAC said the move is purely administrative, aimed at simplifying its group structure after concluding the acquisition, with no effect on operations, earnings, or shareholder interests.

The company explained that the SPV was created solely to execute the acquisition of C.H.I. Limited and did not conduct any business activities. With the transaction completed, UAC said the continued existence of the vehicle was no longer necessary, prompting its consolidation into the operating subsidiary.

What UAC is saying:

UAC said the consolidation reflects the end of the acquisition phase and the removal of an extra corporate layer that no longer serves a purpose. The company stressed that the SPV was non-operating and had no independent impact on the group’s financial or operational performance.

“With UFB being a non-operating SPV, the consolidation has no implications on ongoing operations,” the company stated in the NGX filing.

According to UAC, the move streamlines ownership of C.H.I. Limited within the group and reduces administrative and compliance costs associated with maintaining a dormant entity.

More Insights:

UAC clarified that the consolidation will not affect C.H.I. Limited’s day-to-day operations, strategic direction, or relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. The company also noted that there would be no changes to how the business is managed or reported following the restructuring.

The SPV did not generate revenue or earnings and did not contribute to group performance.

As a result, there is no impact on UAC’s revenue, profitability, or cash flows.

The consolidation does not alter UAC’s financial outlook or reporting structure.

The company said the exercise is a standard post-acquisition clean-up step, common after large takeovers, and should be viewed strictly as an internal simplification process.

Expert views:

Capital market operators say the move is positive for corporate governance and control, even if it does not immediately change financial performance. They note that collapsing non-operating acquisition vehicles after deal completion is considered best practice.

“When UAC addressed the stockbroking community last year, it was already made clear that the SPV would eventually be consolidated,” said Mr. Charles Fakrogha, Chief Executive Officer of Maxfund Africa Limited.

“This gives room for easier control and monitoring of processes and operations, and that is critical for sustainability and delivering the results shareholders expect,” he added.

Analysts believe stronger oversight following the consolidation could support improved productivity and profitability over time, even though the action itself is neutral to near-term earnings.

Why this matters:

For shareholders, UAC said the consolidation does not result in dilution, changes in ownership structure, or adjustments to dividend expectations. The company maintained that shareholder interests remain unchanged because the SPV did not hold independent economic value.

“This kind of consolidation improves shareholders’ confidence in the board and management,” said Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka, CEO of Wyoming Capital and Partners Limited.

He said the move signals disciplined corporate governance rather than a strategic shift in business direction.

While the restructuring may not boost returns in the current earnings season, analysts say it reinforces confidence in UAC’s ability to integrate acquisitions effectively and manage its expanded portfolio over the medium to long term.

What you should know:

UAC of Nigeria Plc completed the acquisition of C.H.I. Limited through a specially created vehicle, UAC Food and Beverage Company Limited, as part of its expansion into the fast-moving consumer goods segment, particularly beverages and dairy products.

C.H.I. Limited is the maker of popular consumer brands such as Chivita and Hollandia.

The acquisition positioned C.H.I. as a core operating subsidiary within UAC’s portfolio, strengthening the group’s earnings base and exposure to consumer demand.

With the transaction concluded, UAC is collapsing the non-operating SPV into C.H.I. Limited to simplify ownership and improve oversight.

The NGX notice marked the formal close of the acquisition structure and the start of a more streamlined post-integration phase.