AIICO Insurance reported a pretax profit of N19.8 billion for 2025, up 24.86% from N15.9 billion in 2024, driven by strong insurance revenue, according to its 2025 full-year unaudited results.

The fourth quarter contributed N3.9 billion to the total, up from N1.2 billion in the same period last year, as both insurance and investment income grew.

The company saw heightened insurance activity, with received premiums rising to N189.2 billion from N156.1 billion, while claims paid increased to N93.5 billion.

Overall, AIICO’s results show strong performance in both underwriting and investment, supported by growing demand in the insurance market.

Key Highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024) Insurance revenue: N137.6 billion, up 27.05% YoY

Insurance service result: N9.5 billion (vs N3 billion loss in 2024)

Investment income: N60.5 billion, up 47.37% YoY

Net investment income: N82.4 billion, up 83.54%

Net insurance and investment result: N34 billion, up 49.07%

Pretax profit: N19.8 billion, up 24.86%

Total assets: N579.6 billion, up 39.18%

Driving the Numbers

The group’s insurance revenue for FY 2025 grew to N137.6 billion, before service expenses of N94.5 billion and net reinsurance costs of N33.5 billion weighed on the top line.

As a result, the insurance service result settled at N9.5 billion, a strong turnaround compared to the N3.0 billion loss recorded in 2024.

Investment income, largely from effective interest, reached N60.5 billion, up N41 billion year-on-year, with interest from investments accounting for 98% of the total.

After factoring in investment expenses and a net fair value gain of N24.03 billion on assets, net investment income came in at N82.4 billion, significantly higher than insurance earnings.

On the other hand, expenses from insurance contracts totaled N59.5 billion, leaving a combined net insurance and investment result of N34.06 billion, up N22.8 billion from the prior year.

After accounting for other expenses of N17.4 billion, the group reported a pretax profit of N19.8 billion, representing a 24.86% increase year-on-year.

On the balance sheet, total assets stood at N579.6 billion, up from N416.4 billion in 2024. Total equity rose to N94.9 billion from N67.8 billion, with retained earnings of N41.8 billion, up 39.45%, reflecting strong growth across the group’s financial position.

Market reaction

Shares of AIICO Insurance have yet to fully respond to the company’s strong full-year results. As of mid-trading on 5 February 2026, the stock was down 1.90%, trading at N4.12.

Despite the dip, the company’s positive fundamentals—including strong insurance revenue growth, improved investment income, and a significant rebound in pretax profit—may attract investors looking for further upside in the coming sessions.