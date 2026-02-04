Recent acquisitions in Nigeria’s startup ecosystem are increasingly signalling a shift toward selective consolidation, as capital tightens and growth strategies evolve, experts have said

Industry observers, who spoke with Nairametrics, say these deals are no longer isolated events, but early indicators of how stronger tech companies are repositioning to survive and grow in a tougher funding environment.

In January 2026 alone, three notable transactions were announced, including Flutterwave’s acquisition of Mono, Pastack’s acquisition of Ladder Microfinance Bank, and Andela’s acquisition of Woven, underscoring the momentum behind this trend.

What they are saying

Speaking with Nairametrics, Moses Faya, a tech policy advisory expert, said the recent deals point to a selective consolidation phase where stronger startups are tightening their grip on essential rails they previously depended on through partnerships.

“These acquisitions do look like early signs that the Nigerian tech ecosystem is entering a more consolidation-leaning phase, but not in the ‘everyone is getting bought’ sense,” Faya said.

“What stands out is the kind of consolidation happening. It is strategic, infrastructure driven, and mostly about stronger companies owning more of the stack,” Faya added.

According to Faya, the shift is closely linked to the changing funding environment.

He noted that during the peak of venture capital inflows, startups could afford to remain narrowly focused while relying on partners for payments, compliance, data, or banking infrastructure.

That calculus, he said, has changed as funding has become more cautious and growth expectations have moderated.

“When funding tightens and growth slows, the incentive shifts toward owning more of the stack,” he explained.

“It reduces dependency risk, improves margins, and makes the business easier to defend.”

Rather than burning cash to expand into new markets, more mature startups are now using mergers and acquisitions as a tool to build resilience.

This includes buying licences, infrastructure, or teams that allow them to operate more independently and withstand shocks in a tougher macroeconomic climate.

A year of selective consolidation

Faya argues that while it is fair to describe the current moment as a year of consolidation, the more accurate framing is one of selective consolidation led by the strongest platforms in the ecosystem.

In this phase, M&A activity is less about chasing unicorn valuations and more about securing defensible capabilities.

These include regulatory licences, core financial infrastructure, and technical systems that are increasingly critical in a more regulated and risk aware environment.

“The next wave we should expect to see in Nigeria will not only be headline unicorn deals,” he said.

“We will also see quieter acquihires, license-led takeovers involving microfinance banks, finance companies, and brokers, as well as infrastructure rollups in areas like KYC, fraud, and bank connectivity.”

Funding drop exposes deeper trend

For Nosike Nwigene, who works in strategic communications at the intersection of tech, PR, and policy for African startups, the recent slowdown in funding has helped surface a trend that has been building beneath the surface.

“Yes, we are starting to see consolidation, and more will happen in 2026,” Nwigene said.

“Perhaps the drop in funding revealed this, but mergers and acquisitions across the continent’s startup ecosystem actually rose in 2025.”

He noted that the African tech scene is evolving as startups scale, defend their positions, and adapt to stricter regulatory frameworks.

In his view, this marks a transition from a fragmented landscape of single-purpose startups to a market dominated by fewer, more integrated players.

“The startups are becoming more mature and organized. The market is shifting from many small, single purpose startups toward a few larger, integrated players,” he said.

Post ZIRP realities reshape strategy

Both experts point to the post-zero interest rate policy environment as a key driver of this consolidation trend.

With higher global interest rates, FX volatility, and tighter capital, startups are under pressure to prove sustainability rather than just growth potential.

Nwigene said leading startups are increasingly using M&A to secure licences, data, and regulatory cover that can support long term operations.

He cited Wasoko’s 2024 merger with Egypt’s MaxAB as an example of how consolidation is no longer confined within national borders.

Flashback

The 2026 acquisition activity builds on a broader surge in mergers and acquisitions across Africa’s tech ecosystem in 2025.

According to industry data, M&A activity across the continent hit a record 67 deals in 2025, representing a 72% increase from the 39 recorded in 2024.

Nigeria accounted for nine of those deals, with fintech dominating transaction volume.

Partner at Norrsken22, Lexi Novitske, said most mergers and acquisitions in 2025 were strategic, driven by companies acquiring startups to expand geographically or enhance product and technology capabilities.

“While we are still seeing some exits out of necessity where companies can no longer raise capital, scale, or are running into licensing issues, I think this year the majority of exits have actually been strategic.

“We have seen more traditional players, including banks, acquiring technology companies, plus broader consolidation in the space. Some of this has been for geographic expansion, and in other cases technology-led acquisitions to add product capabilities,” said Novitske

What you should know

Nigeria’s startup funding landscape in 2025 was defined by heavy capital concentration among a small group of established players.

According to Nairametrics deal data, investor capital flowed overwhelmingly toward scale-ready business models amid tighter global funding conditions.

The top 11 most funded startups raised a combined $367.2 million. This accounted for 82.93% of the total $442.8 million raised by 98 startups during the year.

Fintech remained the dominant sector attracting investor interest. Moniepoint emerged as Nigeria’s most funded startup in 2025, raising a combined $100 million across two venture rounds, highlighting investor preference for mature, defensible platforms.