The Association of Corporate Communication and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has ushered in a new executive council, with a strong representation from leading financial institutions, to steer its affairs for the 2026-2028 term.

The election, held during the association’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos on Thursday, saw seasoned professionals from across the banking landscape elected to key positions.

The newly constituted executive includes Babajide Sipe of the Bank of Industry as President; Chinwe Bode-Akinwande of FirstBank as First Vice President; Morolake Philip-Ladipo of Wema Bank as Second Vice President; Abiodun Coker of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) as the Publicity Secretary; Olugbenga Owootomo from Polaris Bank as General Secretary; Halima Ishak from Jaiz Bank as Financial Secretary; Ademola Adesola from Parallex Bank as Assistant General Secretary; Unoaku Temitope Anyadike from Guaranty Trust Bank as Treasurer and MacQueen Afolabi from Zenith Bank as Social Secretary.

In his inaugural address, President Babajide Sipe expressed profound gratitude for the confidence reposed in him, outlining a purposeful agenda for his tenure.

“I promise to lead with courage, intention, and purpose. My leadership will be anchored on four pillars: mentorship and career development; strengthening outcomes relevant within the banking industry; active member engagement; and strong representation and advocacy,” he stated.

He further emphasized, “I will be an unrelenting advocate for our members and for the strategic value of our profession. My key focus is growth—growth for members, growth for the association, and ensuring that the values of ACAMB are protected.”

The newly elected First Vice President, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, who gave the vote of thanks, rallied members for collective effort. “The job of amplification is for each and every one of us. We have heard the feedback and are ready to hit the ground running,” she said. She reassured members of the new Executive Council’s dedication, stating, “We have no doubt in our minds that this EXCO will do great.”

The immediate past President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, highlighted the achievements of his tenure, notably in professionalising the membership. “We facilitated structured arrangements with regulatory bodies, enabling our seasoned professionals to formalise their certifications. Today, there’s hardly anyone in banking communication who does not belong to key professional groups,” he recounted.

Commenting on the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise, the former president allayed fears, expressing optimism. “There are no issues. If mergers and acquisitions happen, it will be for the good of the industry and its workforce. There is no cause for alarm,” he concluded.

As the new EXCO assumes office, all eyes are on its pledge to drive growth, unity, and vigorous advocacy for the banking communications community.