Crystal Finance Company marked its10year anniversary at Anthonia Hall, Lagos, celebrating clients and staff whose loyalty and performance have shaped the institution’s steady growth, built on professionalism, transparency, and strong governance.

Chairman Uyi Oronsaye and Managing Director Imhoudu Mamudu reflected on the company’s journey—highlighting deliberate, slow and steady expansion, investment in staff training, disciplined risk management, and impactful CSR initiatives in education, entrepreneurship development, recycling, and gender-focused financial inclusion.

Long-serving employees and foundational clients were honoured across categories, including Foundational Clients Award, Long Service Award, Exceptional Contribution Award, Outstanding Performance Award, and Rising Star Award, reaffirming Crystal Finance’s commitment to building an enduring, people-centred financial institution.

The Anthonia Hall by Civic Centre came alive as notable personalities, customers and staff members of Crystal Finance Company, a specialized financial institution offering Credit, Funds Management, and Financial Advisory services, gather to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of the company, an evening dedicated to honouring staff and foundational clients for their loyalty.

The event, held on Friday, 30th January, recognized clients and staff whose loyalty, commitment, and outstanding performance have continued to drive the company’s growth.

Guests were welcomed by a creatively designed entrance inspired by the company’s brand colours, as well as contemporary music dished out by the DJ, while the event came alive with the quality delivery of the compere.

Delivering his opening remarks, the Chairman, Crystal Finance Company, Uyi Oronsaye, reminisced on the journey and the growth that have accompanied the company amidst different challenges.

Mr. Oronsaye, who could not hide his excitement, stressed that the company has witnessed steady growth largely driven by the company’s professional posture, its transparent and reliable service delivery, which has helped it earn the confidence of customers and other stakeholders.

He explained that the milestone celebration offered an opportunity to recognize the people behind the journey, particularly the commitment of management, the diligence of staff, and the support of partners who have all played a vital role in shaping the company to date.

Mr. Oronsaye concluded by stating that “while the next decade and future of the finance industry would experience a cataclysmic shift, what remains constant is the responsibility of the Board and Management to uphold sound judgment, strong governance, and preserve the trust carefully built over time.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Crystal Finance, Imhoudu Mamudu, described the past decade of running the institution as a journey of discipline, learning, and responsibility.

He said, “Setting out about 10 years ago, the company took a decision to do things differently and break away from the stereotype that the sub-sector was being ascribed. We spent about 6 months training our staff, building the systems and testing our assumptions. We prioritized and gave attention to governance and risk management over scaling and quick growth. Growth was important but we wanted it to be sustainable.”

The Managing Director also spoke on some of the impact the company has made over the years, particularly in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility. He said the company’s CSR projects are structured around promoting the course of education and preservation/conserving the environment. To these courses, the company has empowered several schools through the donation of reading and writing materials, refurbishment of classrooms, scholarships, and cash awards to indigent students.

He said the company went a notch further in 2024 when it started an initiative aimed at building and growing the entrepreneurial spirit in students so they can learn how to build and grow businesses rather than depend solely on looking for jobs when they graduate. The pilot scheme was started with the University of Lagos and it plans to extend the initiative to other tertiary institutions within it’s area of operation

On championing the cause of a sustainable environment, the Managing Director disclosed that the company has designed products specifically aimed at financing recycling and waste management. He also informed the audience present that the company is a big advocate of financial inclusion and gender equality in financial product consumption. To this end, the company has developed products tailored specially to its female clients

He expressed pride in the company’s growth over the last 10 years, particularly in the quality of its staff, which at one time made it a fertile ground for staff poaching.

While expressing his sincere appreciation to past and present staff, clients and partners for their commitment and guidance over the years, he said the milestone presents the company with a springboard into the future, which it looks forward to with great optimism. The Managing Director said the company was prepared to morph with the tidings in the future, but in doing this, it will not lose its essence and character in the process. He said the objective remains clear—to build an institution that endures.

At the event, members of staff and clients who supported the company right from inception were recognised and rewarded.

Among the award categories are the Foundational Clients Award, Long Service Award, Exceptional Contribution Award, Outstanding Performance Award, and Rising Star Award.

Crystal Finance is a financial institution known for offering tailored financial solutions that empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).