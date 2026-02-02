Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Sterling HoldCo) reported a sharp surge in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025, with profit before tax rising by 98.3% to N90.73 billion.

The performance was disclosed in the Group’s unaudited full-year financial statements released to the investing public.

The results reflect a year marked by strong revenue growth, higher net interest income, and improved asset quality, reinforcing Sterling HoldCo’s earnings momentum amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

What the data is saying

Sterling HoldCo’s 2025 performance was driven by robust growth in core banking income, particularly interest income from loans, advances, and investment securities.

Gross earnings climbed by 46% year-on-year to N476.50 billion, supported by improved yields and stronger non-interest income contributions.

Interest income rose by 42.8% to N369.56 billion, with loans and advances contributing N242.38 billion, up 32% year-on-year.

Net interest income expanded by 55% to N208.89 billion, despite a 29.5% increase in interest expense to N160.67 billion, reflecting improved asset-liability management.

Credit loss expense increased sharply by 147.5% to N26.75 billion, although the non-performing loan ratio improved to 4.7% from 5.4%.

Net fees and commission income grew by 31% to N44.8 billion, while net trading income more than doubled to N30.9 billion.

Overall, the data points to stronger pricing discipline, diversified income streams, and better risk management, supporting the Group’s earnings growth.

More insights

Sterling HoldCo’s balance sheet strengthened in 2025, underpinned by growth in customer deposits and shareholders’ equity.

Total assets closed the year at N3.92 trillion, reflecting modest expansion driven by loans and investment securities.

Loans and advances to customers increased to N1.42 trillion, reinforcing the Group’s interest-earning asset base.

Customer deposits rose by 18.2% to N2.98 trillion, highlighting sustained confidence in the franchise.

Total equity grew by 39% to N424.05 billion, supported by an 82.7% increase in retained earnings.

Debt securities issued declined by 44%, while other borrowed funds increased, suggesting a more flexible funding mix.

On the equities market, Sterling HoldCo’s share price closed at N7.30 on Friday, January 30, 2026, representing a 2% decline on the day but a 3.55% gain year-to-date.

What this means

The near doubling of profit before tax underscores Sterling HoldCo’s ability to translate balance sheet growth into stronger earnings.

Improved net interest margins and rising non-interest income suggest the Group benefited from both higher interest rates and broader revenue diversification.

Profit after tax rose by 79.7% to N78.63 billion, reflecting operating leverage and scale benefits.

Earnings per share increased to 157 kobo, up 4% year-on-year.

The decline in the non-performing loan ratio points to improved credit risk management

Strong deposit growth enhances funding stability in a competitive banking environment.

Stock price performance on NGX

Sterling closed last Friday, January 30, 2026, at N7.30 per share on the NGX after recording a 2% drop from its previous closing price of N7.45.

The stock began the year with a share price of N7.05 and has since gained 3.55% on that price valuation, ranking it 93rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

It is currently the 33rd most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalization of N380 billion and 52.1 billion shares outstanding, which makes about 0.359% of the equity market.

What you should know

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has recorded consistent improvements in profitability over the last three years.

In the 2024 financial year, the Group reported profit after tax of N43.68 billion, more than double the N21.58 billion recorded in 2023, driven by higher gross earnings and net interest income.

Earnings per share in 2024 rose to 151 kobo, supported by revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

By September 30, 2025, profit after tax had jumped by 127% year-on-year to N62.3 billion, signalling strong momentum ahead of the full-year results.

Full-year 2025 profit after tax reached N78.63 billion, nearly 80% higher than the prior year.

The continued improvement in asset quality, expanding deposits, and rising earnings suggest Sterling HoldCo is well-positioned to sustain growth into 2026.