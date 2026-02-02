Ugodre, CEO of Nairametrics, hosted the latest episode of Follow the Money, where he dissected the January Earnings Blitz and the impressive performance of stocks on the Nigerian Exchange.

He discussed the market’s strong momentum, noting that January closed with a 6.27% gain, marking its third-best performance in five years. He highlighted the surge in corporate earnings as companies like Bua Foods officially joined the trillion-naira revenue club, recording 1.8 trillion naira in revenue.

In addition, Ugodre reflected on the recovery of Cadbury, which turned a previous loss into a 17.2 billion naira profit, and CAP PLC’s 50.5% jump in pre-tax profit and addressed the struggles of Total Energies, which recorded a 17.2-billion-naira loss.

Beyond individual results, the FTM host revealed the undervalued nature of the banking sector, stressing that banks like FCMB and Wema are massively cheap with price-to-earnings ratios around 2.8x despite doubling their profits.

