Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc recorded a profit before tax of N9.70 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, representing a sharp 58.3% decline from N23.28 billion in 2024.

In the fourth quarter alone, pre-tax profit stood at N3.9 billion, slightly up from N3.6 billion in Q4 2024, supported by a surge in insurance income.

However, full-year investment income fell sharply to N7.4 billion from N23.8 billion, dragging net profit down to N9.7 billion from N23.3 billion and weighing on the company’s pre-tax earnings.

Key highlights

Insurance service result: N5.9 billion, up 92.98% from N3.09 billion

Investment service result: N7.4 billion, down 68.62% from N23.8 billion

Profit Before Tax: N9.70 billion, down 58.38% YoY from N23.2 billion

Earnings Per Share (EPS): 75.84 Kobo, down from 208.39 Kobo

Total Assets: N78.1 billion vs N56.9 billion

Total liabilities: N36.5 billion vs N21.9 billion

Cash & Cash Equivalents: N7.95 billion, up 111.4% from N3.76 billion

Driving the Numbers

Revenue was primarily driven by a significant increase in insurance service income, which rose by 93% year-on-year to N5.97 billion. This indicates stronger underwriting performance across its insurance subsidiaries.

However, the big drop in net and pre-tax profit happened because investment income fell sharply, from N23.83 billion in 2024 to N7.47 billion in 2025, wiping out the boost it gave last year.

Operating expenses remained relatively stable, increasing slightly by 2%, while credit impairment losses nearly doubled, reflecting a more cautious provisioning stance.

Combined with insurance and investment results, net income stood at N9.7 billion, down from N23.2 billion.

The balance sheet strengthened, with total assets reaching N78.1 billion, up from N56.9 billion. Of this total, financial assets accounted for the largest portion at N47.5 billion.

Total liabilities stood at N36.5 billion, with insurance contract liabilities comprising the bulk at N24.8 billion. Shareholders’ equity was N41.5 billion, with retained earnings forming the majority at N26.1 billion.

Market reaction

As at the time of writing, the company’s shares are up by 1.39% in February, currently priced at N5.10 per share on the Nigerian Exchange. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company are up 9.53% so far this year.

The market has not seen a significant response to the earnings result; however, positive investor sentiment, which might be sector-driven, could benefit the stock, especially since the insurance sector was the second-best performing in January, up by 11.76%.