Bitcoin dropped to a 10-month low on Monday amid wider market volatility.

Bitcoin fell as much as 2.5 percent to $74,541, just shy of its lowest level since Donald Trump retook the White House a little more than a year ago.

That was $74,425 recorded on April 7.

At the time of publication, it was still below $77K. Bitcoin experienced its fourth consecutive monthly decline of almost 11% In January, which is the longest losing streak since 2018, during the crash that followed the 2017 boom in initial coin offerings.

Its latest slump comes amid broad market unrest, with gold continuing to fall Monday after suffering its biggest plunge in more than a decade at the end of last week.

Other smaller cryptocurrencies were also weaker, with Ether down 4 per cent and Solana falling 2 percent. Bitcoin reached a record price above $126,000 last year because of a pro-crypto White House and growing institutional adoption, just before a huge selloff. Since then, the initial cryptocurrency has fallen by roughly 40%.

Nearly $600 million in bullish bets were liquidated in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.

Broader markets declined on Monday as risk sentiment worsened, while the precious metals market extended a slump that began on Friday.

The underlying sentiment remains negative in the short term. Crypto is tracking overall asset markets and not moving in isolation. Markets expect the low for Bitcoin to be in the $70,000-$74,000 range, with a high around the $90,000 mark.

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, declared a defiant “buy the dip” stance. Saylor pointed to further accumulation by sharing a chart of the company’s $55 billion in purchases since 2020 under the headline “More Orange.” Although MicroStrategy remains significantly profitable over a five-year horizon, its violation of the $76,040 cost basis signals the market’s current fragility.

Institutional Exodus: Negative IBIT Returns

Corporate treasuries are not the only entities feeling this shift in sentiment. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the world’s largest spot Bitcoin ETF, has reached a grim milestone. According to data from Unlimited Funds, the overall, dollar-weighted investor position in IBIT is now in the red.

The “average” dollar invested in the fund is losing money due to the huge inflows during Bitcoin’s run toward $90,000, even though early 2024 investors are still making gains.

This coincides with a notable $1.1 billion weekly withdrawal from Bitcoin funds as investors flock to “debasement trades,” such as gold, which recently saw its market value jump by $2.2 trillion in a single session.

Bitcoin’s outlook

From a technical perspective, the “bull market” structure has incurred substantial damage. The decline of the $80,700 “true market mean” is referred to by analysts as the turning point in the trend. The 21-week and 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossing is more concerning.

The last time this unfavourable sign was seen was in April 2022, just before the harsh winter of that year. BTC’s fundamental bullish framework has been compromised by the inability to defend the November low of $82,000.

The current price action is regarded as either a macro ending diagonal or a corrective “C” wave, both of which indicate more space for the slide to continue until a true bottom is found.

The Bear Case: The primary downside target, according to analysts, is $60,000. This level would represent a complete distribution of the current “triangular” breakdown and is consistent with previous Fibonacci extensions. If the macro bearish regime continues, deeper liquidity targets could be as low as $49,180.

The Bull Case (Relief): A glimmer of hope lingers in the CME Group’s futures market. A daily open of $84,000 frequently serves as a price magnet. In the “next few weeks,” many traders believe Bitcoin will close this gap, leading to a relief rally before possibly retesting lower supports.

Ultimately, Bitcoin must reclaim the $80,500 mark to remain the “safe trigger” for bulls. Until then, the market is on the defensive, waiting for clarification on institutional appetite and U.S Fed policy.