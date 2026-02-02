Beta Glass Plc has reported a 154.5% year-on-year surge in profit before tax to N50.66 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with N19.90 billion recorded in the previous year.

The performance was disclosed in the company’s unaudited financial statements released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the investing public on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The strong result was driven by higher revenue, improved production stability, and effective pricing strategies across its beverage, pharmaceutical, and food packaging segments, underscoring a standout financial year for the glass packaging manufacturer.

Key financial highlights (FY 2025 – Unaudited)

Revenue: N149.12bn, +26.8% YoY

Gross profit: N52.66bn, +71.2% YoY

Operating profit: N47.02bn, +99.7% YoY

Profit before tax: N50.66bn, +154.5% YoY

Profit after tax: N33.46bn, +145.5% YoY

Total assets: N184.30bn, +37.2% YoY

Total liabilities: N87.819 billion up from N69.560 billion

Operating cash flow: N43.77bn, +150% YoY

Dividends paid: N1.64 billion, vs N0.84 billion in 2024

What the data is saying

The full-year numbers point to a sharp improvement in profitability, supported by both top-line growth and stronger operating efficiency. Revenue for the year rose by 26.8% to N149.12 billion from N117.58 billion in 2024, reflecting sustained demand across key customer segments.

Gross profit climbed by 71.2% year-on-year to N52.66 billion in FY 2025, up from N30.76 billion in the prior year.

Operating profit more than doubled to N47.02 billion, compared with N23.56 billion in 2024, highlighting the strength of core operations.

Fourth-quarter revenue stood at N34.74 billion, with gross profit rising by 71.2% year-on-year to N10.77 billion and profit before tax increasing by 38% compared to Q4 2024.

Overall, the data shows that Beta Glass not only expanded revenue but also significantly widened margins, translating operational gains into substantial profit growth.

More insights

Management attributed the strong financial performance to disciplined execution, operational stability, and strategic investments aimed at long-term growth. The company also highlighted key capital projects completed during the year as central to its improved outlook.

“We are pleased with the strong performance in 2025, reflecting our strategic execution and focus on optimized operational performance and liquidity management,” said Chief Financial Officer Hélène Paradisi in a statement.

“The 26.8% revenue growth and 71.2% increase in gross profit reinforce our commitment to sustainable value creation for our stakeholders,” she added.

Chief Executive Officer Alexander Gendis noted the successful furnace rebuild at the Delta Plant (DF1), completed in October 2025 in a record 48 days, which is expected to enhance production efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Beyond earnings, Beta Glass’ balance sheet expanded significantly during the year, with total assets rising to N184.30 billion from N134.35 billion in 2024, driven largely by heavy capital investment in property, plant, and equipment.

What you should know

Beta Glass’ improving profitability has continued to translate into stronger shareholder returns and cash generation, even amid increased capital expenditure.

For the 2024 financial year, shareholders approved a doubled dividend payout of N1.76 billion at the company’s 51st Annual General Meeting.

Dividend per share rose from N1.40 in 2023 to N2.95 in 2024, representing a 111% year-on-year increase.

Dividend history data shows consistent growth in payouts, increasing from N1.17 per share in 2023 to N2.95 per share in 2025, supported by rising earnings.

Operating cash flow strengthened significantly to N49.87 billion in 2025, compared with N19.96 billion in 2024, despite heavy reinvestment of over N40 billion in capital projects.

Looking ahead, the glass packaging manufacturer says it remains focused on operational efficiency and capacity optimization as it navigates broader economic pressures in 2026.