Access Bank Plc has appointed Mrs. Ifeyinwa Osime as Chairman of its Board of Directors, following the retirement of Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, who stepped down on January 29, 2026, after completing his regulatory tenure.

The appointment was disclosed by Access Holdings Plc in a corporate filing dated February 2, 2026.

Access Bank, a key subsidiary of Access Holdings, continues to restructure its leadership in line with regulatory expectations and strategic priorities.

What they are saying

The Group Chairman of Access Holdings, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, praised Mrs. Osime’s experience and integrity, expressing optimism about the Bank’s strategic direction under her leadership.

“Mrs. Osime is a principled and experienced leader with a deep understanding of the Bank’s strategy and values.”

“She has demonstrated strong commitment to the Bank’s vision and mission, and I am confident that, under her leadership, the Bank will continue to advance its strategic objectives of delivering sustainable value to shareholders and other stakeholders in the pursuit of its vision to become the World’s Most Respected African Bank.”

He also congratulated Mr. Usoro for his “exemplary leadership, dedication and significant contribution to the Group.”

“He shall remain a valued member of the Access family.”

Osime’s appointment represents another milestone in the Bank’s leadership succession planning.

Get up to speed

Access Holdings has been undergoing a wave of leadership changes, beginning with the appointment of a new Group CEO in 2025.

Mr. Innocent Ike became the GMD/CEO of Access Holdings on August 29, 2025, after securing regulatory approval.

His appointment followed the resignation of Roosevelt Ogbonna from the board in response to new corporate governance rules.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede returned as Group Chairman in 2024 after the death of former Group CEO Herbert Wigwe.

The recent appointments signal a renewed governance and leadership structure across Access Holdings’ subsidiaries.

What you should know

Mrs. Osime brings decades of experience in law, corporate governance, and board leadership to her new role.

She joined the Board of Access Bank in November 2019 as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Before this appointment, she chaired the Board Human Resources and Sustainability Committee and the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

She previously served on the boards of Coronation Insurance Plc, Coronation Life Insurance Ltd, and Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank).

Her legal and corporate background spans institutions such as McPherson Legal Practitioners, NSIA Insurance, and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation.

Mrs. Osime’s elevation comes as Access Bank strengthens its governance structure while expanding across Africa and global markets.