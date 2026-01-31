Jetourhas appointed W Motors as its official distributor in Nigeria, combining Jetour’s global automotive innovation with W Motors’ local market expertise to deliver high-quality, technology-driven vehicles supported by strong after-sales service and customer-focused operations.

Jetour has officially appointed W Motors as its official distributor in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion across the African market.

This collaboration brings together Jetour’s global automotive innovation and W Motors’ strong local market presence and operational expertise.

Through this partnership, Jetour Nigeria is committed to delivering high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles tailored to Nigerian roads and customer expectations.

Supported by professional after-sales service, reliable distribution networks, and a customer-focused approach, the partnership ensures a seamless and dependable ownership experience.

Together, Jetour and W Motors aim to elevate automotive standards in Nigeria by offering exceptional value, reliability, and service excellence across the market.

Customers can experience the brand firsthand at the Jetour showroom located on Adeyemo Alakija, Victoria Island, Lagos.

As part of this strategic collaboration, the highly anticipated Jetour G700 was officially launched in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

The launch event was graced by Mr. Yuan Anguo, Vice President of Jetour International, who attended to celebrate Jetour’s expansion in Africa.

The launch recorded strong enthusiasm from industry leaders, media, and automotive enthusiasts alike. Mr. Yuan’s presence underscored Jetour’s long-term commitment to the Nigerian market and beyond, while highlighting the G700’s cutting-edge design and advanced technology.

The Jetour G700 is a luxury hybrid all-terrain SUV designed for off-roading excellence. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with two electric motors, the G700 delivers an impressive 904 hp and 1,135 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

It boasts a total driving range of 800 to 1,000 km, a 900 mm wading depth, and seven intelligent off-road driving modes, enabling confident performance across diverse terrains—from city roads to desert dunes.

Reinforcing Jetour’s confidence in the G700’s engineering and durability, the model comes with an industry-leading 7-year warranty with unlimited mileage, offering customers long-term peace of mind and exceptional ownership value.

Inside, the G700 features a spacious six-seater cabin equipped with massage seats and healthy air systems for maximum comfort and relaxation.

Its innovative cockpit includes advanced four-screen interaction, a Snapdragon-powered voice control system, and seamless connectivity—delivering a refined balance of adventure, luxury, and sophistication.