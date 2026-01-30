Startup funding across Africa in 2025 remained strong but highly concentrated, with a small group of scale-ready companies attracting a disproportionate share of investor capital.

The figures are based on compiled deal data covering African startup funding activities during the 2025 calendar year.

While hundreds of startups raised capital across the continent, the data shows that late-stage, capital-intensive business models dominated funding volumes, particularly in fintech, clean energy, mobility, and infrastructure-style ventures.

In total, 551 startups raised an estimated $3.93 billion in disclosed funding in 2025. Of this amount, just 10 startups accounted for $1.66 billion, representing 42.37% of all capital raised during the year.