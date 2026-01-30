Moniepoint Microfinance Bank says it processed transactions worth N412 trillion and disbursed over N1 trillion in loans in 2025.

The figures were disclosed by Moniepoint Inc., the bank’s parent company, in its 2025 Year in Review report released on Thursday.

The company said loan disbursements were targeted largely at small and medium-sized enterprises, including provision stores, supermarkets, and building materials traders.

Moniepoint’s data highlight how Nigerian fintechs are powering the informal economy with credit. A recent disclosure by FairMoney MFB, showed that the fintech disbursed over N150 billion in loans to small businesses in 2025.

What the data is saying

Moniepoint disclosed that its microfinance bank powers a significant share of Nigeria’s in-person payment transactions.

The data shows sustained growth in transaction volumes and values across both physical and online channels.

The company said Moniepoint MFB processed more than 14 billion transactions valued at N412 trillion in 2025, accounting for about 80% of in-person payments nationwide.

Monnify, its web payment gateway, processed transactions worth N25 trillion over the same period, driven by increased business-to-business and online payments adoption.

Businesses that accessed credit through the platform recorded average growth of over 36% after receiving loans, according to the company.

Moniepoint said it now serves over 6 million active businesses nationwide, relying on alternative data such as transaction histories and payment behaviour to assess creditworthiness.

The company noted that this data-driven lending model is designed to expand access to finance for enterprises typically excluded from traditional credit systems.

More insights

Beyond payments and credit, Moniepoint expanded its product offerings and regulatory footprint during the year.

These developments reflect a broader strategy to deepen its role within Nigeria’s SME financial ecosystem.

The microfinance bank re-launched its savings product, with user data showing daily savings as the most common behaviour, while business operations, rent, and education topped savings categories.

The company launched Moniebook and secured a national microfinance bank licence, expanding its range of regulated financial services.

TeamApt Ltd, its switching and processing subsidiary, obtained Mastercard and Visa licences to operate as a processor and acquirer, enabling international card payments and switching services across Africa.

“Our focus remains on building financial infrastructure to support Africa’s largely informal economy, which accounts for about 83% of employment across the continent,” said Group CEO Tosin Eniolorunda.

What you should know

Moniepoint Inc., formerly TeamApt Inc., was founded in 2015 by Tosin Eniolorunda and Felix Ike.

The company provides digital payments, business accounts, credit, foreign exchange, and operational tools for small and medium-sized enterprises.