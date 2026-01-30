FirstHoldco Plc has released its 2025 Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N229.097 billion, reflecting a 71.18% decline compared to N796.461 billion in 2024.

Profit after tax also declined by 93.36% to N44.98 billion compared to N677.005 billion reported in 2024.

The profit decline can primarily be attributed to impairment charges for losses, particularly loans and advances to customers, amounting to N710 billion.

More to follow …