In this exclusive fireside chat brought to you by MIVA University, Host, Aniekeme Umoh, Chief Operating Officer, Ulesson group is joined by CEO/Founder of Nairametrics, Ugo-Obi Chukwu and Sim Shagaya, the Group CEO and Chancellor of MIVA Open University to discuss Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms and what they really mean for the country’s future.

The discussion highlighted the urgent need for decentralized power generation, expanded consumer credit, and improved security to unlock the nation’s human capital.

In addition to this, Ugodre analyzed the shift from costly subsidies toward fiscal and monetary transparency, examining both the immediate public hardship and the potential for a stabilized economy.

Beyond policy and structure, the guest warned young Nigerians against adopting the wrong mindset by consuming low-value content instead of intentionally seeking information about government policies, reforms, and opportunities that could improve their life.

If you’re trying to understand Nigeria’s economy beyond the noise, this conversation offers clarity, context, and perspective.