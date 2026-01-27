The Nigerian Industrial Goods sector delivered a strong performance on the Nigerian Exchange in 2025, gaining 58.91% to rank as the third-best performing sector of the year.

Tracked by the NGX Industrial Goods Index, the sector rose from 3,572.2, surpassing 4,000 and 5,000 points, and closed at 5,676.5, driven by broad-based gains across constituent stocks.

While the Consumer Goods Index led the market with a 129.57% surge, followed by the Insurance Index at 65.64%, the Industrial Goods sector still stood out, outperforming the NGX All-Share Index, which returned 51.19% over the same period.

July emerged as the sector’s strongest month, rising 34.28%, as investors reacted positively to a wave of encouraging half-year earnings for the period ended June 2025 that filtered into the market during the month.

As a result, the third quarter was the sector’s best-performing period, advancing 39.32%, while the second half of the year proved the most rewarding overall, with a cumulative gain of 56.03%.

The following stocks were the key drivers behind the sector’s impressive performance in 2025: