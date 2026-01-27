Ikeja Hotels Plc delivered a strong earnings performance in the 2025 financial year, posting a profit before tax of N12.56 billion, a 47.3% increase from N8.54 billion recorded in 2024.

This marks a sustained improvement in profitability, supported by stronger hotel revenue, rising finance income, and the elimination of finance costs.

The performance was disclosed in the company’s unaudited financial statements filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on January 27, 2026.

The earnings momentum also reflected improved room occupancy, higher pricing, and stronger event-related activities across the group’s hotel portfolio.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024):

Revenue: N25.84 billion, up 37.8% YoY

Cost of sales: N13.11 billion, up 17.3% YoY

Gross profit: N12.74 billion, up 68.0% YoY

Operating profit: N9.94 billion, up 18.6% YoY

Finance income: N2.62 billion, up 75.8% YoY

Finance cost: Nil (2024: N1.33 billion)

Profit before tax: N12.56 billion, up 47.3% YoY

Profit after tax: N8.30 billion, up 13.9% YoY

Earnings per share: 384 kobo, up 14% YoY

Total assets: N94.88 billion (2024: N83.67 billion)

Taxation: N4.25 billion (+241.4% YoY)

What the numbers are saying:

Group revenue rose sharply to N25.84 billion in 2025 up from N18.75 billion a year earlier, driven largely by improved hotel operations.

The improvement in pre-tax profit reflects both higher core earnings from hotel operations, which rose from N12.832 billion in 2024 to N18.233 billion.

Although the cost of sales increased to N13.11 billion, revenue growth outpaced costs, pushing gross profit up by 68% to N12.74 billion.

Administrative expenses climbed to N2.57 billion, while sales and marketing expenses rose to N952.5 million, reflecting higher operating activity.

Even so, operating profit improved to N9.94 billion, highlighting better operating leverage and margin expansion.

A major earnings boost came from finance income, which rose sharply to N2.62 billion.

Finance costs dropped to zero, compared with N1.33 billion in 2024. This significantly amplified pre-tax profitability.

After tax, profit attributable to equity holders stood at N8.19 billion, with non-controlling interests accounting for N116.9 million.

Balance sheet performance

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded to N94.88 billion as of December 31, 2025, reflecting growth in both current and non-current assets.

Cash and cash equivalents rose sharply to N33.15 billion from N22.74 billion, strengthening liquidity.

Total equity attributable to shareholders increased to N38.52 billion, supported by higher retained earnings of N22.19 billion.

Total liabilities rose moderately to N56.28 billion, suggesting manageable balance sheet leverage alongside improved earnings capacity.

What to know

Ikeja Hotels’ 2025 results show stronger earnings quality, driven mainly by core hotel operations rather than one-off gains.

The elimination of finance costs materially improved profitability and signals a stronger balance sheet position.

Rising operating expenses were absorbed by faster revenue growth, supporting margin expansion.

Higher cash balances and equity improved financial flexibility, though cost discipline remains key.

On the NGX, Ikeja Hotels shares have declined about 15% year-to-date in 2026, after a strong rally in 2025 driven by earnings recovery.