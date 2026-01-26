The Supreme Court’s stance against prolonged litigation in debt recovery is more than a legal signal—it’san economic intervention aimed at restoring confidence in Nigeria’s credit system.

Unresolved bad debts lock up capital, weaken banks, and slow growth, especially in sectors like oil, gas, and power where impaired loans have stalled industrialization and discouraged further investment.

Judicial efficiency, fast-track debt resolution, and consistent insolvency frameworks are now essential to prevent systemic risk, encourage responsible lending, and sustain long-term credit needed for infrastructure, housing, and manufacturing.

Nigeria’s financial system rests on a fragile but indispensable promise: money borrowed will be repaid as agreed. When that promise weakens, the consequences rarely remain confined to the borrower and the bank.

Instead, the damage seeps quietly into higher interest rates, tighter credit, weaker banks, slower growth, and ultimately, reduced purchasing power for ordinary Nigerians.

The recent Supreme Court signal discouraging endless litigation as a tactic to frustrate legitimate debt recovery is therefore not merely a legal intervention.

It is an economic one.

The Court is not siding with banks against borrowers; it is acknowledging an uncomfortable truth that unresolved debt has become one of the silent drags on Nigeria’s growth engine.

This intervention comes at a particularly sensitive moment. Nigerian banks are nearing the end of a major recapitalisation cycle, one designed to strengthen balance sheets and position the financial system to support a larger, more complex economy.

At the same time, the current Central Bank of Nigeria has made it clear that there will be no return to blanket bailouts. Government, already fiscally stretched, lacks the political and financial capital for another large-scale intervention through Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria. The implication is stark: bad debts must now be resolved within the system, not transferred to taxpayers.

This reality makes judicial efficiency in debt enforcement no longer optional, but essential. When bad debt cases linger in court for years, uncertainty becomes systemic risk. Capital that should be funding factories, power plants, housing, and small businesses is instead locked up in provisions, impairments, and legal limbo. Over time, banks respond rationally by lending less, charging more, and avoiding long-term exposure altogether.

Nigeria has already lived through the cost of unresolved bad loans. Non-performing loans remain elevated by global standards, and over the past decade banks have written off hundreds of billions of naira because recovery became impossible. A write-off is not an accounting technicality; it is a permanent loss of lending capacity. Every naira written off is a naira that will not finance a mortgage, a payroll, or a productive investment.

What makes this more painful is where many of these bad loans sit. Oil and gas, and the power sector, remain among the largest contributors. These were not frivolous credits. Banks financed the acquisition of foreign-owned oil and gas assets by Nigerian investors, transactions that carried enormous symbolic and economic significance. They were meant to deepen local participation, build indigenous capacity, and anchor Nigeria’s industrial future.

Instead, many of these loans went bad. Currency volatility, operational disruptions, governance challenges, and regulatory uncertainty eroded cash flows. Dollar-linked revenues weakened just as naira-denominated obligations ballooned. The disappointment is not only financial; it is developmental. These loans represented hope for Nigerian ownership of strategic assets, and their failure has stalled momentum toward industrial self-reliance.

The power sector tells an even more sobering story. Banks extended significant credit to generation and distribution companies after privatisation, betting that reforms would stabilise tariffs, improve collections, and ensure cost recovery. That bet largely failed.

Today, many power sector loans are perpetually restructured or effectively impaired. Banks, scarred by losses, are understandably reluctant to fund further power investments. This is not incidental; it is one of the reasons electricity supply remains inadequate, unreliable, and undercapitalised.

Bad debts in these sectors do not stay on bank balance sheets. They spill into the real economy. When banks absorb losses, they tighten credit, shorten tenors, and raise rates. Businesses pass higher financing costs on to consumers or cut back on expansion and hiring. Households face higher prices and fewer opportunities. This is how unpaid corporate debts quietly erode purchasing power and slow economic growth.

There is also a dangerous moral hazard embedded in the current system. When debt recovery is endlessly delayed, it sends the wrong signal. We have heard repeated allegations of bank executives colluding with borrowers, extending loans they know will default in exchange for kickbacks, comforted by the expectation that weak enforcement will eventually force a write-off.

In such an environment, bad behaviour is not punished; it is rewarded. Some chronic defaulters continue to acquire assets, live conspicuously, and access new credit through proxies, while the financial system absorbs the cost.

This is corrosive. Markets cannot function where losses are socialised, discipline is optional, and enforcement is uncertain. Nigeria is closer than ever to operating as a free-market economy, but markets only work when contracts are enforced. Credit cannot flow sustainably where lenders have no credible recourse.

To be clear, this is not an argument for cruelty or rigidity. A distinction must be maintained between inability and unwillingness to pay. Genuine financial distress does occur, particularly in volatile economies. That is why bankruptcy protections, restructuring frameworks, and courtsupervised workouts exist.

These tools are meant to preserve viable businesses, protect jobs, and ensure that shareholders and subordinate creditors are treated fairly when companies face real distress.

Globally, mature markets balance firmness with protection. Insolvency regimes in the United Kingdom, United States, and Singapore prioritise speed, predictability, and fairness. Timelines are fixed. Specialist commercial courts handle complex financial disputes.

Resolution is favoured over delay. Nigeria already applies this logic in election petition tribunals, where strict timelines and dedicated courts ensure closure. There is no reason financial stability should be treated with less urgency.

Specialised courts or fast-track procedures for large debt cases, with enforceable timelines, would significantly reduce uncertainty. Bankruptcy protections must also be applied consistently to prevent asset stripping while safeguarding companies that deserve restructuring rather than liquidation. What cannot continue is a system where bad debt cases drift indefinitely, eroding confidence and encouraging recklessness.

Some borrowers argue that debts are being “serviced.” But debt service is not occasional payment when funds are available. It is the timely repayment of principal and interest as agreed. In an environment where banks fund themselves with short-term deposits and face high costs of funds, irregular repayment is not benign; it is dangerous. It increases liquidity risk and weakens the entire system.

Banks, for their part, must improve due diligence, stress testing, and monitoring. But even the best credit assessment cannot compensate for a system where enforcement is uncertain. Contracts are only as strong as their enforceability.

Nigeria’s growth ambitions depend on resolving this tension. Infrastructure, housing, manufacturing, and energy cannot thrive without long-term credit. Long-term credit cannot exist without confidence in repayment and recovery. Bad debts may begin quietly, but when left unresolved, they eventually speak loudly through weaker growth, higher prices, and fewer opportunities for all.