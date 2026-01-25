Two-bedroom apartments remain among the most in-demand rental units in Lagos, prized for their balance of space, comfort, and cost, making them ideal for small families, professionals, and roommates.
With rents rising across the state and a persistent housing supply shortage, affordability has become a major consideration for many tenants, even if it means compromising on certain conveniences.
Understanding where value meets accessibility is, therefore, essential for navigating Lagos’ rental market.
This ranking of the cheapest areas to rent a two-bedroom apartment is based on The Lagos Residential Market Report 2025 by Edala Development, which provides average rental values for apartments across the city.
The following list highlights the ten areas where renters can find the most affordable two-bedroom apartments in Lagos.
Festac ranks as the tenth cheapest area in Lagos State to rent a two-bedroom apartment, as the average rent is N1.5 million per year.
Festac Town is a federal housing estate in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, originally developed for the Second World African Festival of Arts and Culture held in 1977.
- Designed as a planned community with about 5,000 housing units laid out across seven major avenues, the estate was built with extensive government-backed infrastructure and public amenities.
- Over time, restrictions that initially prevented property owners from renting or selling their homes eased, allowing Festac to evolve into an active rental market.
The estate’s organised road network, multiple access points from the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, and connectivity via the Festac Link Bridge supported its appeal to tenants working along the western corridor of Lagos.
