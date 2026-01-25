Two-bedroom apartments remain among the most in-demand rental units in Lagos, prized for their balance of space, comfort, and cost, making them ideal for small families, professionals, and roommates.

With rents rising across the state and a persistent housing supply shortage, affordability has become a major consideration for many tenants, even if it means compromising on certain conveniences.

Understanding where value meets accessibility is, therefore, essential for navigating Lagos’ rental market.

This ranking of the cheapest areas to rent a two-bedroom apartment is based on The Lagos Residential Market Report 2025 by Edala Development, which provides average rental values for apartments across the city.

The following list highlights the ten areas where renters can find the most affordable two-bedroom apartments in Lagos.