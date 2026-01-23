Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive ofOando PLC, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business by the University of Lagos during its 56th Convocation Ceremony, recognizing his contributions to enterprise-building, energy sector transformation, and national development.

Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business by the University of Lagos at the institution’s 56th Convocation Ceremony, in recognition of his contributions to enterprise-building, energy sector transformation, and national development.

The honour, approved by the University’s Governing Council, recognises a career defined by disciplined entrepreneurship, institutional leadership, and long-term value creation within Nigeria’s strategic energy sector.

In its citation, the University described Tinubu as a corporate leader whose work has strengthened indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry, generated employment, and supported economic resilience through private-sector-led growth.

Speaking on behalf of the honorary award recipients, Wale Tinubu described the recognition as both an honour and a responsibility, noting that it reflected a broader obligation to society beyond personal accomplishment. “We receive it not merely as a celebration of personal achievement, but as a renewed call to service,” he said, adding that “knowledge and leadership only fulfil their purpose when they are placed in the service of the common good.”

Reflecting on his professional journey, he spoke about resilience, conviction, and the discipline of building through uncertainty. “Do not wait for perfect conditions. The world is never placed where you want it. You have to move, you have to dare, and you have to build as you proceed.”

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, delivering the address of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, underscored the central role of education, leadership, and private enterprise in Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms and national renewal.

“Education remains the bedrock of our national renewal agenda. No nation can rise beyond the quality of its human capital, and sustainable development can only be achieved through a skilled, educated, and empowered citizenry,” the Minister stated.

He further noted that universities and industry must work in closer alignment to drive innovation and economic competitiveness. “Our universities, working in partnership with industry and the private sector, must produce graduates who are not only job-ready but capable of innovation, leadership, and nation building,” he said.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, described the conferment as a recognition of ethical leadership and national contribution. “This conferment recognises a corporate leader whose career exemplifies integrity, enterprise building, and an enduring commitment to national development. His contributions demonstrate how indigenous private enterprise can reshape strategic sectors and create lasting impact,” he said.

Chief Olanipekun added that the values reflected in the honour align with the University’s mission. “He represents the values this university seeks to promote: merit, integrity, capacity building, and service to society. These are the qualities that define leadership worthy of national recognition,” he stated.

For Oando, the recognition reinforces its positioning as a proudly indigenous energy company operating at the intersection of energy security, economic development, and long-term capital investment. Under the leadership of its Group Chief Executive, the company has pursued strategic growth, complex asset acquisitions, and disciplined capital allocation, while maintaining a strong focus on governance, sustainability, and shareholder value.

The honorary doctorate further underscores Oando’s corporate narrative as a credible African energy platform led by local leadership with a global perspective, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s strategy, governance framework, and contribution to national development.