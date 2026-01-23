The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 candidates to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the NJC on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The recommendation was made following the Council’s 110th meeting held on January 13 and 14, 2026.

What they said

According to the NJC, the 110th meeting was presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, GCON.

At the time of the meeting, the council had not received security reports on the candidates, and it resolved to await the submission before forwarding the names to the President.

Having received the security report with no adverse comments on any of the candidates, they formally forwarded the names to President Tinubu.

“Council, today, the 22nd day of January 2026, forwarded the names of the following candidates to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court,” the statement read.

Recommended candidates

The 14 candidates recommended to the President are:

Suleiman, Amida Hassan

Muhammad, Barau Saidu

Igboko, Chinelo Conchita

Onuegbu, Chioma Angela

Galumje, Edingah

Ibrahim, Vera Eneabo

Abubakar, Musa Usman

Salihu, Aisha Yunusa

Ikpeme, Joy Bassey

Shehu, Umaru Adamu

Mohammed, Ibrahim Buba

Eigege-Binjin, Nendelmum Judith

Usoro, Kuyik Uduak

Nwoye, Osinachi Donatus

Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, Esq.

Federal High Court judges handle cases involving federal laws, government agencies, and revenue matters, and their appointments are critical to the administration of justice across the country.

By recommending these 14 Federal High Court judges, the NJC aims to fill vacancies and enhance the efficiency of federal courts, supporting the timely adjudication of cases.

What you should know

Earlier in this year, the NJC recommended Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole for appointment to the Supreme Court, alongside 35 other candidates for various judicial offices nationwide.

The Council also approved 27 appointments for State High Courts across seven states, six Kadis for Sharia Courts of Appeal, and two judges for Customary Court of Appeal positions.

The NJC’s vetting process includes rigorous screening, public complaint consideration, and interviews in line with the Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers. This ensures transparency, competence, and integrity in judicial appointments.

In addition to appointments, the NJC regularly reviews petitions against judicial officers. The Council cleared the Chief Judge of Osun State, Hon. Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, of all allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety. Similarly, a petition against a Delta State High Court judge related to a chieftaincy dispute was withdrawn after resolution of the matter, and the suspension of a Court of Appeal Justice in Uyo Division was reversed following procedural review.